SCCI organises food safety awareness seminar

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2025) The Sargodha Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) on Tuesday hosted a Food Safety Awareness Seminar aimed at educating businesses and the general public on essential food safety practices.

According to an SCCI spokesperson, the event featured Punjab Food Authority (PFA) Deputy Director Operations Shahbaz Sarwar as the chief guest, alongside SCCI President Khawaja Yasir Qayyum and members of the Executive Committee.

Experts addressed various aspects of food safety, including hygiene practices, pest control, and waste management.

Industry representatives highlighted the challenges they face in complying with food safety regulations and stressed the need for increased support from the PFA.

The PFA reaffirmed its commitment to collaborating with businesses to ensure food safety and pledged to organize more awareness sessions in the future.

The seminar concluded with a Question & Answer session and guidance on food safety certification, emphasizing the importance of cooperation between businesses and regulatory authorities to safeguard public health.