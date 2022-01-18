UrduPoint.com

SCCI Organises Seminar In Collaboration With PSW

Published January 18, 2022

SCCI organises seminar in collaboration with PSW

The Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) in collaboration with the Pakistan Single Window (PSW) held an inclusive seminar on "Subscription of Pakistan Single Window" to educate exporters on the system of the PSW

Addressing the participants, SCCI Vice President Qasim Malik said the SCCI had organised the session to discuss the small and medium businesses regarding knowledge of the system of the PSW which will digitize the processes related to regulations of international trade in the public sectorto facilitate importers, exporters, freight forwarders, clearing agents, shipping companiesand transporters.

