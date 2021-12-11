SCCI organises seminar on "E-Commerce in Pakistan, Opportunities & Challenges"

UrduPoint.com

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2021 ) :The Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) held a seminar on "E-Commerce in Pakistan, Opportunities & Challenges," in collaboration with Digital Pulp at SCCI auditorium.

Senior Vice President SCCI Sheikh Zohaib Rafique Sethi and Sialkot business community were present.

The seminar focused on importance of E-Commerce for business continuity, growth, revenue generation and E-Commerce platforms viability as an independent sales channel.

