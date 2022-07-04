UrduPoint.com

SCCI Organises Seminar On "Technical Textiles & New Market Trends"

Muhammad Irfan Published July 04, 2022 | 04:50 PM

SCCI organises seminar on "Technical Textiles & New Market Trends"

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2022 ) :The Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), in collaboration with National Textile University (NTU) held a seminar on "Technical Textiles & New Market Trends" to share new developments related to technical textiles (specific to made in Sialkot Products), new market trends and to identify potential areas.

Chairman Department of Textile Engineering Dr Munir Ashraf and WP-5 Leader NTU Dr Muzzamal Hussain warmly welcomed by the President SCCI Mian Imran Akbar, Senior Vice President Sheikh Zohaib Rafique and Vice President Qasim Malik.

