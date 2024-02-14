SCCI organises training seminar on SMEs

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2024) A training seminar was organised at Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) to provide guidance and training to Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs).

SMEs Committee of Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry Chairman Faizan Akbar presided over the seminar. He informed the participants about lead generation and email marketing. He said that in this era of inflation, it had become very expensive for new and small exporters to travel globally for business. Therefore, they have to pay close attention to their email marketing, he said and added that the seminar was arranged for new entrepreneurs with the aim of providing them with guidance in the business field so that they move forward and expand their business not only for themselves but also for their homeland including Sialkot and play their role in development of the country by earning foreign exchange.

He said it was his 152nd seminar and the SCCI had always supported him in his work and that was the reason why I am doing my work in a better way.

He also gave a presentation which was highly appreciated by the participants in the seminar. A large number of young entrepreneurs participated in the event.