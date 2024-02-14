SCCI Organises Training Seminar On SMEs
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 14, 2024 | 04:40 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2024) A training seminar was organised at Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) to provide guidance and training to Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs).
SMEs Committee of Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry Chairman Faizan Akbar presided over the seminar. He informed the participants about lead generation and email marketing. He said that in this era of inflation, it had become very expensive for new and small exporters to travel globally for business. Therefore, they have to pay close attention to their email marketing, he said and added that the seminar was arranged for new entrepreneurs with the aim of providing them with guidance in the business field so that they move forward and expand their business not only for themselves but also for their homeland including Sialkot and play their role in development of the country by earning foreign exchange.
He said it was his 152nd seminar and the SCCI had always supported him in his work and that was the reason why I am doing my work in a better way.
He also gave a presentation which was highly appreciated by the participants in the seminar. A large number of young entrepreneurs participated in the event.
Recent Stories
The success of all the candidates of Muslim League-Q is a practical proof of the ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 February 2024
Distressed Gazans bracing for all-out Israeli assault on Rafah, UN warns
Stocks drop on sticky US inflation
CCPO pays tribute to martyrs of Charing Cross tragedy
Travel chaos as US northeast hit by snowstorm
Pakistan envoy in Brussels meets DG EU
Tribute paid to Faisal Chowk blast martyrs
Senegal suspends mobile internet, bans protest against vote delay
SSP Traffic inaugurates DSP Traffic City Circle in Quetta
SECP prescribes fit, proper criteria for key corporate executives
More Stories From Business
-
UAF's Confucius Institute organises Spring Festival on Chinese New Year20 minutes ago
-
FPCCI, KhCCI join hands to enhance trade with Afghanistan20 minutes ago
-
Automobile sale rises 29.57% in January 202430 minutes ago
-
Gold rates dip by Rs.3,500 to Rs.210,800 per tola60 minutes ago
-
Steel woes push Thyssenkrupp into quarterly loss1 hour ago
-
China's SMEs report better performance in January5 hours ago
-
Exchange rates for currency notes6 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates7 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 February 20247 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 February 20248 hours ago
-
Stocks drop on sticky US inflation17 hours ago
-
SECP prescribes fit, proper criteria for key corporate executives17 hours ago