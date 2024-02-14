Open Menu

SCCI Organises Training Seminar On SMEs

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 14, 2024 | 04:40 PM

SCCI organises training seminar on SMEs

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2024) A training seminar was organised at Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) to provide guidance and training to Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs).

SMEs Committee of Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry Chairman Faizan Akbar presided over the seminar. He informed the participants about lead generation and email marketing. He said that in this era of inflation, it had become very expensive for new and small exporters to travel globally for business. Therefore, they have to pay close attention to their email marketing, he said and added that the seminar was arranged for new entrepreneurs with the aim of providing them with guidance in the business field so that they move forward and expand their business not only for themselves but also for their homeland including Sialkot and play their role in development of the country by earning foreign exchange.

He said it was his 152nd seminar and the SCCI had always supported him in his work and that was the reason why I am doing my work in a better way.

He also gave a presentation which was highly appreciated by the participants in the seminar. A large number of young entrepreneurs participated in the event.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exchange Business Young Lead Sialkot Chamber Commerce Event Industry

Recent Stories

The success of all the candidates of Muslim League ..

The success of all the candidates of Muslim League-Q is a practical proof of the ..

7 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 February 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 February 2024

8 hours ago
 Distressed Gazans bracing for all-out Israeli assa ..

Distressed Gazans bracing for all-out Israeli assault on Rafah, UN warns

17 hours ago
 Stocks drop on sticky US inflation

Stocks drop on sticky US inflation

17 hours ago
 CCPO pays tribute to martyrs of Charing Cross trag ..

CCPO pays tribute to martyrs of Charing Cross tragedy

17 hours ago
Travel chaos as US northeast hit by snowstorm

Travel chaos as US northeast hit by snowstorm

17 hours ago
 Pakistan envoy in Brussels meets DG EU

Pakistan envoy in Brussels meets DG EU

17 hours ago
 Tribute paid to Faisal Chowk blast martyrs

Tribute paid to Faisal Chowk blast martyrs

17 hours ago
 Senegal suspends mobile internet, bans protest aga ..

Senegal suspends mobile internet, bans protest against vote delay

17 hours ago
 SSP Traffic inaugurates DSP Traffic City Circle in ..

SSP Traffic inaugurates DSP Traffic City Circle in Quetta

17 hours ago
 SECP prescribes fit, proper criteria for key corpo ..

SECP prescribes fit, proper criteria for key corporate executives

17 hours ago

More Stories From Business