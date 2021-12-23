SCCI organizes seminar on IPRs

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) in collaboration with Intellectual Property Organization Pakistan held an inclusive seminar on "Protection of Intellectual Property Rights (IPRs) and how to register trademark and logo in Pakistan here on Thursday

On the occasion, Vice President Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Qasim Malik said that considering the need of Industry of Sialkot, SCCI has planned the session to up skill the Small and Medium Businesses with knowledge of Intellectual Property Rights (IPRs), trademark and logo registration.

Assistant Controller of Patent IPO Pakistan Shakra Khurshid briefed the audience on introduction to Intellectual Property Rights (IRPs), trademarks management and registration in Pakistan, importance of patents, copyrights, and designs in brand marketing.

The seminar also focused on Importance of innovative activities for SMEs and entrepreneurs using innovation case studies.