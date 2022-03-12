SCCI organizes seminar on "issues surgical items and leather goods certification"

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2022 ) :Sialkot Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SCCI) in collaboration with Pakistan National Accreditation Council (PNAC) organized a seminar on "Issues of surgical items and leather goods related to certification and its acceptance for domestic and export purposes".

The aim of seminar was to educate the exporters of Sialkot on surgical instruments testing capabilities and address their issues pertaining to different kinds of standards, their verifications and seller compliance.

SCCI President Mian Imran Akbar chaired the session.

Director General, Pakistan National Accreditation Council Ismat Gul Khattak, and various privateaccreditation bodies were also present in the seminar.