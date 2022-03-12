UrduPoint.com

SCCI Organizes Seminar On "issues Surgical Items And Leather Goods Certification"

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 12, 2022 | 03:54 PM

SCCI organizes seminar on "issues surgical items and leather goods certification"

Sialkot Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SCCI) in collaboration with Pakistan National Accreditation Council (PNAC) organized a seminar on "Issues of surgical items and leather goods related to certification and its acceptance for domestic and export purposes"

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2022 ) :Sialkot Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SCCI) in collaboration with Pakistan National Accreditation Council (PNAC) organized a seminar on "Issues of surgical items and leather goods related to certification and its acceptance for domestic and export purposes".

The aim of seminar was to educate the exporters of Sialkot on surgical instruments testing capabilities and address their issues pertaining to different kinds of standards, their verifications and seller compliance.

SCCI President Mian Imran Akbar chaired the session.

Director General, Pakistan National Accreditation Council Ismat Gul Khattak, and various privateaccreditation bodies were also present in the seminar.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Sialkot Chamber Commerce Industry

Recent Stories

FO demands explanation from India over accidental ..

FO demands explanation from India over accidental missile firing into Pakistan's ..

1 minute ago
 House on fire in faisalabad

House on fire in faisalabad

2 minutes ago
 Two proclaimed offenders arrested

Two proclaimed offenders arrested

2 minutes ago
 Int'l player Arshad Hussain posted as Deputy Direc ..

Int'l player Arshad Hussain posted as Deputy Director Sports in HED

2 minutes ago
 Noor Ul Huda, Noor Zaman win International Satelli ..

Noor Ul Huda, Noor Zaman win International Satellite Women, Men Squash titles

2 minutes ago
 Zaheer Abbas inducted into the PCB Hall of Fame

Zaheer Abbas inducted into the PCB Hall of Fame

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>