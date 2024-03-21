Open Menu

SCCI Plans Conference To Highlight Business, Unemployment Issues In KP

Umer Jamshaid Published March 21, 2024 | 06:30 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2024) Preparations for holding a business conference theme: “Watan Kay Maimar – Tajir Aur Sanatkar (traders and industrialists – builders of the nation) under auspicious of Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry gets underway, as scheduled to be held in second week of May.

A promotional campaign for the proposed conference has been formally launched as billboards and banners were installed at various squares and main routes and bazaars in the city, which conveyed a message that why resources-filled Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is lagging behind in the journey of progress and why traders and industrialists were in trouble and qualified

youth were jobless?

In this respect, on Thursday, a meeting was held at the chamber house under the chairmanship of Fuad Ishaq, president of the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry to review the arrangement of the forthcoming business moot, said a statement here.

KP is blessed with abundant natural resources, despite the fact that businessmen of this province have faced enormous difficulties, he told the meeting.

The SCCI chief said no attention was paid toward treasures-filled KP province, owing to which it is behind in the race of progress as compared to other federating units.

According to a statement, a giant billboard has been installed at a busy square of the city, noting that on one hand unemployment is increasing in KP while traders and investors are highly disappointed in the prevailing scenario.

It added this signboard was aimed at drawing attention of relevant circles and country' top brass toward these serious issues. Why is KP lagging behind in the journey of progress. In the current circumstances, no major investor is ready to make investment in KP whereas owing to the rising unemployment, brain-drain has been intensified from this province, the statement said.

Fuad Ishaq said political heads, leaders’ government representatives and stakeholders would be invited to the upcoming business conference.

The SCCI head expressed the hope that a joint economic roadmap and charter of economy would be crafted through this conference to put the KP on economic prosperity and development.

He remarked employment opportunities for youth would only be created with flourishing of business, industries and trade in the province.

More Stories From Business