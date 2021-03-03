UrduPoint.com
SCCI Plants Trees At Its Chamber Office

Wed 03rd March 2021

SCCI plants trees at its chamber office

Sukkur Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) has planted trees at its Chamber office, here on Wednesday

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2021 ) :Sukkur Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) has planted trees at its Chamber office, here on Wednesday.

On the occasion, SCCI President Malik Rizwan emphasized the need for a pollution-free environment and said that it was only possible when people from all walks of life join hands to create a pollution-free environment in order to create a healthy atmosphere for the people.

He also urged all industrialists to make plantation in their factories and ensure that all wastage from their production is disposed off properly.

He said that the country had continuously faced an irregular pattern of rain over the past few years, which has deteriorated our infrastructure, adding that there was a need to rehabilitate the environment through natural resources.

He further said that SCCI would establish a committee on environment, which will be further worked to achieve its aims and objectives.

