SCCI-PR agree to reconstitute advisory body for amicable resolution of issues

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2020 ) :Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Pakistan Railways have agreed to reconstitute railways advisory body for prompt resolution of business community issues.

A senior official of Pakistan Railways has assured to launch special freight train from Karachi to Jamrud and reduction in freight rates following demand of the SCCI chief.

The agreement was made during a meeting between the SCCI President Engineer Maqsood Anwar Pervaiz and Pakistan Railways Secretary/Chairman, Habibur Rehman Gilani, which held here in the Chamber House here on Thursday.

Engineer Maqsood Anwar demanded the launch of special cargo train from Jamrud � district Khyber to Karachi, reduction freight rates, adoption of business-friendly policies, up-gradation/improvement of PR lines and revival of Khyber Safari train.

He went on to say that KP is lagging behind in industrialization due to locational disadvantages and faraway of port from the province so this province has first right on Pakistan Railways, calling for launch of special cargo train from Karachi to Jamrud and cut down freight rates that would facilitate business community as well as boost up regional trade and making the PR a profitable organization.

Furthermore, SCCI chief stressed need for providing 20 per cent discount for Peshawar and Hayatabad, which was announced for recently operation Azakhel Dry Port in Nowshera district.

He hailed the government's steps for making the Pakistan Railways a profit making entity, hoping that PR will further functional with procurement of new train engines and launch of goods in transit to Afghanistan, which can accelerate the export and import process. Besides, the launch of passengers trains, he emphasized to revival of special cargo train is eminent in this regard.

While lauding for proper operation of Azakhel Dry in Nowshera, SCCI pointed out the lack of facilities in the dry port, which is making difficulties for traders, exporters and importers, asking for prompt steps to resolve them.

Later, speaking on the occasion, Pakistan Railways Chairman, Habibur Rehman Gilani assured the issue of freight rates will be taken up in weekly coordination meeting of Pakistan Railways, while the PR is taking measures to revive Khyber Safari train and special cargo train. He informed the Pakistan Railways will run new trains under Public Private Partnership.

He announced to revive the railways advisory committee to resolve business community issues amicably. He told the launch of GITA � Goods In Transit to Afghanistan train is amongst top priority of the incumbent government and PR is working on it on fast track basis.