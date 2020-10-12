UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SCCI, PR Join Hands For Amicable Resolution Of Issues

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 12th October 2020 | 08:04 PM

SCCI, PR join hands for amicable resolution of issues

The Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) and Pakistan Railways Monday agreed to set up a joint working group to resolve business community issues amicably

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2020 ) :The Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) and Pakistan Railways Monday agreed to set up a joint working group to resolve business community issues amicably.

According to a press release issued here from SCCI, the joint working group will consist of three members each from the business community and Pakistan Railways, which would make joint efforts for resolution of problems being faced by the business community.

The agreement reached on during a meeting between SCCI president Sherbaz Bilour and Divisional Superintendent (DS) Peshawar, Muhammad Nasir here at the chamber house on Monday.

Engineer Mansoor Elahi, Senior vice president of the chamber, DSO Peshawar Railways, Hamid Farooq, executive member, Zarak Khan, former senior vice president, Ziaul Haq Sarhadi, Shahid Husain, Farooq Ahmad and an official of PR Sanaullah were present in the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, the president SCCI Sherbaz Bilour said the Railways is the cheapest mode of transportation, through which trade, businesses and export will not only boost up, but it will also make the Pakistan Railway a profiting making entity.

He stressed the need of making proper consultation with the business community and relevant stakeholders before signing a fresh Afghan Transit Trade agreement as the previous agreement had expired, which was signed back in 2010.

SCCI chief demanded the abolishment of SRO -121 and to allow loose cargo that will help to remove the monopoly of bonded carriers. He asked the government to materialize its promises and ensure facilities in Peshawar and Azakhel Dry ports.

He called for revival of Goods in Transit to Afghanistan (GITTA) train, besides launching an export train from Peshawar to Karachi to address issues of the business community as well as earn additional revenue for the Pakistan Railways through such initiative.

Earlier, the meeting unanimously agreed for formulation of a joint working group for amicable resolution of the business community issues.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Afghanistan Resolution Peshawar Business Pakistan Railway Nasir Chamber Commerce From Government Agreement Industry

Recent Stories

AI Code Hub reviews 24 AI open-source projects

6 minutes ago

Mansour bin Zayed, Kazakh PM witness signing of Mo ..

51 minutes ago

Russian Defense Minister, Turkish Counterpart Disc ..

2 minutes ago

Coronavirus: latest global developments

2 minutes ago

Two matches decided in All Multan Shoaib memorial ..

2 minutes ago

MPA visits Ahsaas Programme Centre

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.