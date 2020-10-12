SCCI, PR join hands for amicable resolution of issues

The Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) and Pakistan Railways Monday agreed to set up a joint working group to resolve business community issues amicably

According to a press release issued here from SCCI, the joint working group will consist of three members each from the business community and Pakistan Railways, which would make joint efforts for resolution of problems being faced by the business community.

The agreement reached on during a meeting between SCCI president Sherbaz Bilour and Divisional Superintendent (DS) Peshawar, Muhammad Nasir here at the chamber house on Monday.

Engineer Mansoor Elahi, Senior vice president of the chamber, DSO Peshawar Railways, Hamid Farooq, executive member, Zarak Khan, former senior vice president, Ziaul Haq Sarhadi, Shahid Husain, Farooq Ahmad and an official of PR Sanaullah were present in the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, the president SCCI Sherbaz Bilour said the Railways is the cheapest mode of transportation, through which trade, businesses and export will not only boost up, but it will also make the Pakistan Railway a profiting making entity.

He stressed the need of making proper consultation with the business community and relevant stakeholders before signing a fresh Afghan Transit Trade agreement as the previous agreement had expired, which was signed back in 2010.

SCCI chief demanded the abolishment of SRO -121 and to allow loose cargo that will help to remove the monopoly of bonded carriers. He asked the government to materialize its promises and ensure facilities in Peshawar and Azakhel Dry ports.

He called for revival of Goods in Transit to Afghanistan (GITTA) train, besides launching an export train from Peshawar to Karachi to address issues of the business community as well as earn additional revenue for the Pakistan Railways through such initiative.

Earlier, the meeting unanimously agreed for formulation of a joint working group for amicable resolution of the business community issues.