SCCI president attends pre-budget meeting at LCCI

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2025) Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) President Ikram-ul-Haq attended a high-level pre-budget meeting at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) with Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Muhammad Aurangzeb.

According to SCCI, the session centered on economic reforms, improving the ease of doing business, and fiscal policy recommendations from chambers and trade bodies. The SCCI president actively participated in the discussion and presented budget proposals on behalf of Sialkot’s business community, with a strong emphasis on the revival of the Final Tax Regime (FTR) and other facilitative measures for exporters.