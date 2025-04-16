SCCI president attends SBP Financial Literacy Week 2025 ceremony

Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) President Ikram-ul-Haq attended the ceremony of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Financial Literacy Week 2025

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) President Ikram-ul-Haq attended the ceremony of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Financial Literacy Week 2025.

The event, organised under the theme of enhancing financial awareness and inclusion, marked the launch of a nationwide campaign to educate citizens on key financial concepts and responsible banking practices.

The ceremony brought together representatives from the banking sector, financial institutions, chambers of commerce, academia, and civil society.

In his interaction with the participants, the SCCI president appreciated the SBP's efforts to bridge the financial literacy gap in Pakistan, especially among underserved and marginalised communities.

He highlighted the importance of financial education in empowering individuals and SMEs to make informed economic decisions.

He also expressed the Chamber’s willingness to collaborate with the State Bank in rolling out financial literacy initiatives at the local level, particularly targeting youth, women entrepreneurs, and small business owners in Sialkot.

Ikram-ul-Haq reaffirmed Sialkot Chamber’s commitment to supporting inclusive economic growth through financial empowerment.