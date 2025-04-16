Open Menu

SCCI President Attends SBP Financial Literacy Week 2025 Ceremony

Muhammad Irfan Published April 16, 2025 | 08:48 PM

SCCI president attends SBP Financial Literacy Week 2025 ceremony

Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) President Ikram-ul-Haq attended the ceremony of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Financial Literacy Week 2025

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) President Ikram-ul-Haq attended the ceremony of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Financial Literacy Week 2025.

The event, organised under the theme of enhancing financial awareness and inclusion, marked the launch of a nationwide campaign to educate citizens on key financial concepts and responsible banking practices.

The ceremony brought together representatives from the banking sector, financial institutions, chambers of commerce, academia, and civil society.

In his interaction with the participants, the SCCI president appreciated the SBP's efforts to bridge the financial literacy gap in Pakistan, especially among underserved and marginalised communities.

He highlighted the importance of financial education in empowering individuals and SMEs to make informed economic decisions.

He also expressed the Chamber’s willingness to collaborate with the State Bank in rolling out financial literacy initiatives at the local level, particularly targeting youth, women entrepreneurs, and small business owners in Sialkot.

Ikram-ul-Haq reaffirmed Sialkot Chamber’s commitment to supporting inclusive economic growth through financial empowerment.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

8 illegal arm holders arrested

8 illegal arm holders arrested

3 minutes ago
 One killed in Rawalpindi wall-collapse incident

One killed in Rawalpindi wall-collapse incident

3 minutes ago
 CM Balochistan thanks federal government for fundi ..

CM Balochistan thanks federal government for funding major development projects

3 minutes ago
 Aviation sector contributes 18.2% to UAE's GDP: IA ..

Aviation sector contributes 18.2% to UAE's GDP: IATA

26 minutes ago
 Mansour bin Zayed receives Bahraini Ambassador to ..

Mansour bin Zayed receives Bahraini Ambassador to UAE

26 minutes ago
 Renowned Emirati physician launches book on UAE’ ..

Renowned Emirati physician launches book on UAE’s healthcare evolution at Abu ..

26 minutes ago
Chief Secretary emphasizes public-centric governan ..

Chief Secretary emphasizes public-centric governance with commissioners, DCs

3 minutes ago
 Digital marketing training for tourism stakeholder ..

Digital marketing training for tourism stakeholders held

3 minutes ago
 MENA's first Centre for Advanced Neuro Biochemical ..

MENA's first Centre for Advanced Neuro Biochemical Diagnostics launched

41 minutes ago
 ATC acquits 2 TLP activists

ATC acquits 2 TLP activists

57 seconds ago
 DPM Dar calls for technology, accountability & mul ..

DPM Dar calls for technology, accountability & multilateral unity for global pea ..

59 seconds ago
 ADEX participates in TXF Middle East & Africa 2025 ..

ADEX participates in TXF Middle East & Africa 2025 to advance regional export fi ..

56 minutes ago

More Stories From Business