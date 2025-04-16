SCCI President Attends SBP Financial Literacy Week 2025 Ceremony
Muhammad Irfan Published April 16, 2025 | 08:48 PM
Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) President Ikram-ul-Haq attended the ceremony of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Financial Literacy Week 2025
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) President Ikram-ul-Haq attended the ceremony of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Financial Literacy Week 2025.
The event, organised under the theme of enhancing financial awareness and inclusion, marked the launch of a nationwide campaign to educate citizens on key financial concepts and responsible banking practices.
The ceremony brought together representatives from the banking sector, financial institutions, chambers of commerce, academia, and civil society.
In his interaction with the participants, the SCCI president appreciated the SBP's efforts to bridge the financial literacy gap in Pakistan, especially among underserved and marginalised communities.
He highlighted the importance of financial education in empowering individuals and SMEs to make informed economic decisions.
He also expressed the Chamber’s willingness to collaborate with the State Bank in rolling out financial literacy initiatives at the local level, particularly targeting youth, women entrepreneurs, and small business owners in Sialkot.
Ikram-ul-Haq reaffirmed Sialkot Chamber’s commitment to supporting inclusive economic growth through financial empowerment.
Recent Stories
8 illegal arm holders arrested
One killed in Rawalpindi wall-collapse incident
CM Balochistan thanks federal government for funding major development projects
Aviation sector contributes 18.2% to UAE's GDP: IATA
Mansour bin Zayed receives Bahraini Ambassador to UAE
Renowned Emirati physician launches book on UAE’s healthcare evolution at Abu ..
Chief Secretary emphasizes public-centric governance with commissioners, DCs
Digital marketing training for tourism stakeholders held
MENA's first Centre for Advanced Neuro Biochemical Diagnostics launched
ATC acquits 2 TLP activists
DPM Dar calls for technology, accountability & multilateral unity for global pea ..
ADEX participates in TXF Middle East & Africa 2025 to advance regional export fi ..
More Stories From Business
-
RCCI hosts Ethiopia Business Forum25 minutes ago
-
ICCI, NCC host training session to promote compliance culture for int'l trade2 hours ago
-
'HEMS 2025, International Expo' to commence on Thursday2 hours ago
-
SACM inaugurated dedicated electric feeder for SIE Havelian Abbottabad-22 hours ago
-
PRA tax on services recommended for waiver3 hours ago
-
PDWP approves R.3.463b development scheme3 hours ago
-
SECP Commissioner Insurance participate in implementation meeting on insurance3 hours ago
-
Gold price reaches all-time high in Pakistan after consecutive second day increase4 hours ago
-
LSMI output decrease 1.90pc in 8 months4 hours ago
-
PSX witnesses bearish trend, loses 755 points4 hours ago
-
Grand forum held to mobilize business community for single country exhibition in Addis Ababa4 hours ago
-
Haroon for institutional reforms to enhance skill training4 hours ago