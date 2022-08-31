SCCI president chairs trade bodies meeting

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2022 ) :Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) President Mian Imran Akbar chaired a meeting of all trade bodies of Sialkot and Daska on Wednesday.

The meeting called upon the Punjab government to review its decision of giving Gujrat the status of a division and the proposal of adding tehsil Daska to Wazirabad district.

While expressing their concerns, the SCCI president requested Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi that Sialkot should be given the status of a division, and the decision of making Daska part of Wazirabad district should be reverted.