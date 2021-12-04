UrduPoint.com

SCCI President Condemns Lynching Incident

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sat 04th December 2021 | 05:45 PM

SCCI president condemns lynching incident

Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) President Mian Imran Akbar has strongly condemned the act of violence at a private factory in the city that led to the death of a Sri Lankan citizen working in Pakistan

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2021 ) :Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) President Mian Imran Akbar has strongly condemned the act of violence at a private factory in the city that led to the death of a Sri Lankan citizen working in Pakistan.

According to an SCCI press release, Imran Akbar urged the government and the law-enforcement authorities to crackdown on perpetrators and bring them to justice.

While expressing his solidarity with the bereaved family, he said that the December 3, 2021, would go down as a dark day in the history of the city of Sialkot which is recognized as the city of roaming ambassadors having quality traits of tolerance and acceptance.

SCCI Senior Vice Present Shiekh Zohaib Rafique Sethi and Vice Present Qasim Malik along with the executive committee members also expressed solidarity with the whole Sri Lankan population and demanded speedy justice for the family of the deceased Priyantha Diyawadana.

