Open Menu

SCCI President Expresses Concerns Over Imposition Of IDC By KPK And Balochistan

Sumaira FH Published October 10, 2024 | 07:10 PM

SCCI president expresses concerns over imposition of IDC by KPK and Balochistan

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2024) Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) President Ikram-ul-Haq expressed concerns regarding the recent imposition of Infrastructure Development Cess (IDC) by the provincial governments of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) and Balochistan.

In a statement, Ikram-ul-Haq called for immediate action to exempt the export sector from these levies. He emphasized that the export industry, which played a crucial role in the national economy, faced severe challenges due to these additional taxes, leading to increased production costs and diminished competitiveness in international markets. He noted that the KPK government had introduced a 2% levy on both import and export consignments, while Balochistan was imposing a charge of 1.15% plus one paisa per kilometer on all consignments.

Ikram-ul-Haq remarked that these additional taxes were unsustainable for exporters, particularly as Pakistan’s export sector struggled to remain competitive in the global market.

He highlighted that exporters from Sialkot contributed USD 2.5 billion annually to Pakistan’s economy and were increasingly challenged by these levies. Furthermore, the President SCCI pointed out that these provincial taxes constituted double taxation, as exporters already paid toll taxes to the National Highway Authority (NHA) for the transportation of goods. Haq urged the Chief Ministers of KPK and Balochistan to reconsider these levies and provide essential relief to the export sector by granting a complete exemption from the IDC.

The Sialkot Chamber President appealed to the government to establish a uniform policy to exempt the export sector from such levies across all provinces. Haq underscored that immediate action was necessary to alleviate the financial burden on exporters and to protect Pakistan’s position in global trade markets.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Import Sialkot Chamber United States Dollars NHA Market Commerce All From Government Industry Billion

Recent Stories

‘Maryam Ke Dastak’ Initiative: Dastak App Surp ..

‘Maryam Ke Dastak’ Initiative: Dastak App Surpasses 150,000 Downloads

36 minutes ago
 PM announces termination of contracts with five IP ..

PM announces termination of contracts with five IPPs

1 hour ago
 England set record with 800 runs against Pakistan ..

England set record with 800 runs against Pakistan in Multan Test

3 hours ago
 Shakib Al Hasan apologizes over silence during Jul ..

Shakib Al Hasan apologizes over silence during July protests in Bangaldesh

5 hours ago
 Graduation ceremony honors IT, Health and Business ..

Graduation ceremony honors IT, Health and Business graduates with UK qualificati ..

5 hours ago
 First Test: Root, Brook score double centuries as ..

First Test: Root, Brook score double centuries as England dominate Pakistan

6 hours ago
Nadia Hussain opens up about her controversial rem ..

Nadia Hussain opens up about her controversial remarks about Khalil-ur-Rehman Qa ..

6 hours ago
 IHC seeks report from ministry of defence on plea ..

IHC seeks report from ministry of defence on plea for recovery of Intizar Panjoh ..

7 hours ago
 IHC orders CDA to de-seal Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House

IHC orders CDA to de-seal Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 October 2024

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 October 2024

10 hours ago
 CAMON 30S: Powered by Sony AI Camera for Exception ..

CAMON 30S: Powered by Sony AI Camera for Exceptional Photography Experience

23 hours ago

More Stories From Business