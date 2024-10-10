SCCI president expresses concerns over imposition of IDC by KPK and Balochistan

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2024) Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) President Ikram-ul-Haq expressed concerns regarding the recent imposition of Infrastructure Development Cess (IDC) by the provincial governments of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) and Balochistan.

In a statement, Ikram-ul-Haq called for immediate action to exempt the export sector from these levies. He emphasized that the export industry, which played a crucial role in the national economy, faced severe challenges due to these additional taxes, leading to increased production costs and diminished competitiveness in international markets. He noted that the KPK government had introduced a 2% levy on both import and export consignments, while Balochistan was imposing a charge of 1.15% plus one paisa per kilometer on all consignments.

Ikram-ul-Haq remarked that these additional taxes were unsustainable for exporters, particularly as Pakistan’s export sector struggled to remain competitive in the global market.

He highlighted that exporters from Sialkot contributed USD 2.5 billion annually to Pakistan’s economy and were increasingly challenged by these levies. Furthermore, the President SCCI pointed out that these provincial taxes constituted double taxation, as exporters already paid toll taxes to the National Highway Authority (NHA) for the transportation of goods. Haq urged the Chief Ministers of KPK and Balochistan to reconsider these levies and provide essential relief to the export sector by granting a complete exemption from the IDC.

The Sialkot Chamber President appealed to the government to establish a uniform policy to exempt the export sector from such levies across all provinces. Haq underscored that immediate action was necessary to alleviate the financial burden on exporters and to protect Pakistan’s position in global trade markets.