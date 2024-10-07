Open Menu

SCCI President For Prioritize Solution To Issues Of Small Business, Industry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 07, 2024 | 05:50 PM

SCCI president for prioritize solution to issues of small business, industry

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2024) Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry president Fazal Moqeem Khan has urged the government and relevant authorities to address small-scale business and industries’ issues on priority basis to boost the economy and create employment opportunities in the province.

Moqeem Khan was speaking to a delegation of Small Industrial Estate Association Kohat Road Peshawar led by its president Wahid Arif Awan here on Monday.

SCCI senior vice president Abdul Jalil Jan, vice president Shehryar Khan, Executive committee members Muhammad Nadeem, Aftab Iqbal, Muhammad Ashfaq and Hamood ul Rehman also present on the occasion.

Patron in chief of the Association and former president of the chamber Engr Maqsood Anwnar Pervaez, former senior vice president Imran Khan Mohmand, Aurangzeb Mohmand, association members, and small manufacturers were amongst the delegation.

The delegation congratulated the newly elected office bearers of the SCCI.

Members of the delegation pointed out several issues, especially relating to electricity, gas, property tax and others that has brought de-industrialization in the province.

The SCCI chief highlighted that small business and industries have played a pivotal role in the economic growth.

Fazal Moqeem fully endorsed issues that had been highlighted during the meeting and promised to take up all these issues with relevant authorities to resolve promptly. He vowed no stone will remain unturned to resolve the business community issues. The SCCI chief emphasized the need of demonstrating unity among traders to early address all problems.

The chamber president asserted that a special fiscal incentive must be announced for war-affected businesses and industries. Earlier, the Association president Wahid Arif Awan and patron in Chief Engr Maqsood Anwar Pervez and others also spoke on the occasion and congratulated the newly elected office bearers of the chamber and presented garlands to them.

