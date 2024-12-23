SCCI President Highlights CPEC As A Game-Changer For Pakistan's Development
Umer Jamshaid Published December 23, 2024 | 06:54 PM
President Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), Fazal Moqeem Khan has termed the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) a game-changer for the economic and social development of Pakistan
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2024) President Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), Fazal Moqeem Khan has termed the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) a game-changer for the economic and social development of Pakistan.
Emphasizing its importance, he urged the government to allocate all necessary resources for the successful implementation of the project. Fazal Moqeem Khan expressed these views during his visit to the China Window, a Chinese cultural and information center in Peshawar.
He was accompanied by the Chamber’s Senior Vice President Abdul Jalil Jan, Vice President Shahryar Khan, and Executive Committee Members Mujeeb-ur-Rehman and Ishtiaq Ahmed.
During his visit, Fazal Moqeem Khan toured the various galleries at China Window, recorded his impressions in the guest book, and signed the Friendship Wall.
Mr Khan described CPEC as a cornerstone of Pakistan's economic growth, offering unprecedented opportunities for trade, infrastructure development, and regional connectivity.
He praised the initiative for fostering industrialization, creating employment, and strengthening ties between Pakistan and China. “The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor is not just a project; it is a gateway to prosperity. It has the potential to turn Pakistan into a hub of economic activity and bring significant benefits to the region,” he said.
He stressed the need to expedite work on CPEC, highlighting that trade activities under the project would boost the national economy, generate employment opportunities, and pave the way for Pakistan's development.
He further remarked that the friendship between Pakistan and China is recognized worldwide, and CPEC stands as a remarkable symbol of this bond. He called for efforts to remove obstacles hindering the project's progress, ensuring its timely completion.
Fazal Moqeem Khan also assured that the business community is fully committed to supporting the success of CPEC, expressing confidence that the project will usher in a new era of development and prosperity, particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
The SCCI delegation lauded China Window as a significant hub of Pak-China friendship in Peshawar. They praised its role in fostering bilateral ties and promoting a positive image of Pakistan-China relations.
Earlier, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry Peshawar and China Window. Under this agreement, both organizations will collaborate to strengthen Pak-China relations and raise awareness about CPEC through various events and initiatives.
Recent Stories
Gold price remains unchanged in local markets
Banks to remain closed on 25th
SCCI President highlights CPEC as a Game-Changer for Pakistan's Development
Eco-friendly packaging factory, Al-Khair Corrugated Carton Factory inaugurated
PITB Holds Christmas Cake Cutting Ceremony at ASTP
Atalanta fight back to take top spot in Serie A, Roma hit five
IESCO catches 4,245 power pilferers since September 2023: Muhammad Naeem Jan
Light rain in Lahore affects LESCO transmission system
Earthquake jolts KP and AJK
Mohsin Naqvi condoles with Raza Hayat Hiraj
Elimination of crimes against women, children foremost priority: CCPO
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif congratulates cricket team
More Stories From Business
-
Gold price remains unchanged in local markets2 minutes ago
-
Banks to remain closed on 25th7 seconds ago
-
SCCI President highlights CPEC as a Game-Changer for Pakistan's Development9 seconds ago
-
SECP reasserts Compliance by listed companies to publish gender pay gap data1 hour ago
-
Pak-Kenya strengthen trade ties,a gateway to 'Cast Africa and Central Asia'41 minutes ago
-
Christmas cake cutting ceremony at Finance Division2 hours ago
-
PSX witnesses bullish trend, gains 4,411.27 points2 hours ago
-
Gold prices remain unchanged at Rs.273,400 per tola2 hours ago
-
DG TDAP, ICCI President unveil TDAP Facilitation Desk to boost trade2 hours ago
-
Rupee sheds15 paisa against dollar41 minutes ago
-
CDNS accomplish Rs 650 billion in annual savings target3 hours ago
-
Asian markets track Wall St rally as US inflation eases rate worries37 minutes ago