PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2024) President Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), Fazal Moqeem Khan has termed the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) a game-changer for the economic and social development of Pakistan.

Emphasizing its importance, he urged the government to allocate all necessary resources for the successful implementation of the project. Fazal Moqeem Khan expressed these views during his visit to the China Window, a Chinese cultural and information center in Peshawar.

He was accompanied by the Chamber’s Senior Vice President Abdul Jalil Jan, Vice President Shahryar Khan, and Executive Committee Members Mujeeb-ur-Rehman and Ishtiaq Ahmed.

During his visit, Fazal Moqeem Khan toured the various galleries at China Window, recorded his impressions in the guest book, and signed the Friendship Wall.

Mr Khan described CPEC as a cornerstone of Pakistan's economic growth, offering unprecedented opportunities for trade, infrastructure development, and regional connectivity.

He praised the initiative for fostering industrialization, creating employment, and strengthening ties between Pakistan and China. “The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor is not just a project; it is a gateway to prosperity. It has the potential to turn Pakistan into a hub of economic activity and bring significant benefits to the region,” he said.

He stressed the need to expedite work on CPEC, highlighting that trade activities under the project would boost the national economy, generate employment opportunities, and pave the way for Pakistan's development.

He further remarked that the friendship between Pakistan and China is recognized worldwide, and CPEC stands as a remarkable symbol of this bond. He called for efforts to remove obstacles hindering the project's progress, ensuring its timely completion.

Fazal Moqeem Khan also assured that the business community is fully committed to supporting the success of CPEC, expressing confidence that the project will usher in a new era of development and prosperity, particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The SCCI delegation lauded China Window as a significant hub of Pak-China friendship in Peshawar. They praised its role in fostering bilateral ties and promoting a positive image of Pakistan-China relations.

Earlier, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry Peshawar and China Window. Under this agreement, both organizations will collaborate to strengthen Pak-China relations and raise awareness about CPEC through various events and initiatives.