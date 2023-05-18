SCCI president holds meeting with FBR member

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2023 ) :Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) President Abdul Ghafoor Malik on Thursday held a zoom meeting with FBR Member Customs Policy Suraiya Ahmed Butt.

During the meeting, various issues faced by the business community were discussed.

FBR Member Customs Policy Suraiya assured the SCCI president of full support and said that steps would be taken to solve problems of the business community of Sialkot.

She said the business community was playing a very important and effective role for the country's foreign exchange so their problems should be solved on a priority basis.

The meeting was attended by Collector Customs Sialkot Nayyer Shafique, Chairman of SialkotInternational Airport Limited (SIAL) Khawaja Masood Akhtar and Khawar Anwar Khawaja.