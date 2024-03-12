SCCI president honoured for successful "WE-Exhibit 2024"

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2024) Women Chamber of Commerce & Industry Sialkot (WCCIS) President Dr Mariam Nouman

presented a shield to Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) President Abdul Ghafoor

Malik and Vice President Amer Majeed Sheikh in acknowledgment of the support and

facilitation extended by the chamber in the successful

execution of "WE-Exhibit 2024".

Dr. Mariam Nouman said that the two-day trade and industrial exhibition "WeExit 2024" was organized on 2nd and 3rd March under the auspices of the Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry Sialkot (WCCIS) in which women from all over the country exhibited their products in large numbers.

She said that the event was not only an exhibition but a platform where women and youths gained real experience in customer dealing, sales and marketing.

Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) President Abdul Ghafoor Malik said that the commercial and industrial exhibition was a message of hope for the country's economy in this difficult time.