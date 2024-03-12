SCCI President Honoured For Successful "WE-Exhibit 2024"
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 12, 2024 | 03:30 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2024) Women Chamber of Commerce & Industry Sialkot (WCCIS) President Dr Mariam Nouman
presented a shield to Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) President Abdul Ghafoor
Malik and Vice President Amer Majeed Sheikh in acknowledgment of the support and
facilitation extended by the chamber in the successful
execution of "WE-Exhibit 2024".
Dr. Mariam Nouman said that the two-day trade and industrial exhibition "WeExit 2024" was organized on 2nd and 3rd March under the auspices of the Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry Sialkot (WCCIS) in which women from all over the country exhibited their products in large numbers.
She said that the event was not only an exhibition but a platform where women and youths gained real experience in customer dealing, sales and marketing.
Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) President Abdul Ghafoor Malik said that the commercial and industrial exhibition was a message of hope for the country's economy in this difficult time.
Recent Stories
President Zardari decides not to withdraw salary amid economic challenges
Dubai Customs Elevates Employee Well-Being with Cutting-Edge Medical Center Unve ..
The team of Muslim League Punjab congratulates Chaudhry Salik Hussain on assumin ..
Polling for 48 Senate seats to be held on April 2
Restrictions imposed on meetings with Imran Khan in Adiala Jail
PM, Naval Chief discuss professional matters pertaining to Pakistan Navy
I try to improve my game every day: Babar Azam
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 March 2024
Elite classes don’t require subsidies, tax collection vital for national econo ..
Khurram Dastgir urges reconciliation need of hour
Tarar stresses PM's commitment to economic improvement
More Stories From Business
-
Ahsan reiterates continuation of policies to ensure stability, economic development28 minutes ago
-
Indus hospital, health network, trust international celebrate success of young healthcare profession ..48 minutes ago
-
Illicit cigarette sale increases to 60% in South Punjab2 hours ago
-
Gold rates dip by Rs.100 to Rs 230,100 per tola2 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates6 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 March 20246 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 March 20247 hours ago
-
Stocks slip as bitcoin hits fresh record high16 hours ago
-
SACM stresses productive efforts for development of industrial sector16 hours ago
-
Banks to remain closed for public dealing on March 1217 hours ago
-
ICCI launches Asaan Sehat Card Program for business community18 hours ago
-
Agri experts, scientists should make concerted efforts for food security: Dr Iqrar18 hours ago