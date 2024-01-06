Open Menu

SCCI President Hosts Luncheon To Celebrate UBG Win In FPCCI Elections

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 06, 2024 | 04:30 PM

SCCI president hosts luncheon to celebrate UBG win in FPCCI elections

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2024) Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) President Abdul Ghafoor Malik hosted luncheon to celebrate the victory of United Business Group (UBG) in Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) annual elections 2024-2025, where the services of group leader Riaz-ud-Din Sheikh were appreciated.

The ceremony was attended by Group leader Sialkot Business Community and the UBG leader Riaz-ud-Din Sheikh, Senior Vice President (SVP) SCCI Wahub Jahangir, chairmen of associations and trade bodies, former SCCI Presidents, SVPs, VPs, Chairman SIAL Sohail Barlas, former SIAL Chairmen, President Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry Sialkot (WCCIS) Dr. Mariam Nouman and Sialkot business community.

Addressing to the participants, Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) President Abdul Ghafoor Malik congratulate Riaz-ud-Din Sheikh, chairmen and group leaders of associations, former SCCI Presidents, President Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry Sialkot (WCCIS) Dr. Mariam Nouman and Sialkot business community for the outstanding success of United Business Group (UBG) in Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) annual elections 2024-2025.

Abdul Ghafoor Malik said, "I am deeply grateful to all dignitaries that they not only supported UBG Group in FPCCI elections but also provided all possible support for its success by reposing complete confidence in the leadership of Riaz-ud-Din Sheikh.

The SCCI president said that there was no doubt that all the leaders in the UBG group belong to reputed business groups of the country, who were not only well aware of the problems and difficulties faced by the country's economy but also had full capacity to face the challenges faced by the industry.

Malik said that the outstanding success in the FPCCI elections for the year 2024-25 is a testimony that the business community of the country has confidence in the capabilities of UBG. "There is no doubt that the newly elected officials of the United Business Group (UBG) are highly competent and talented. I hope that they will not only work for the development of Pakistan's business community but also play their role in restoring the lost prestige of the FPCCI," he said.

He added, "I would like to pay special tributes to the leadership skills of Riaz-ud-Din Sheikh. Due to his sincere efforts, the business community of Sialkot today not only has an atmosphere of complete unity but also full confidence in his leadership. Riaz-ud-Din Sheikh has a long journey of service to the business community, his decisions always reflect the collective interest of the country's business community, which is certainly a testament to the leadership skills of any good leader."

UBG leader Riaz-ud-Din Sheikh thanked the chairman of different associations, trade bodies and Sialkot business community for their trust in him and UBG.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Business Chambers Of Commerce Sialkot Chamber Women Commerce All Industry Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Khunjerab Pass will remain open till 16th January

Khunjerab Pass will remain open till 16th January

4 hours ago
 Australia defeat Pakistan by eight wickets in thir ..

Australia defeat Pakistan by eight wickets in third Test

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 January 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 January 2024

8 hours ago
 Kosovo follows Serbia to end licence plate dispute

Kosovo follows Serbia to end licence plate dispute

17 hours ago
 96th birth anniversary of Shaheed ZA Bhutto celebr ..

96th birth anniversary of Shaheed ZA Bhutto celebrates in Larkana

17 hours ago
Wall Street up despite US jobs data dashing early ..

Wall Street up despite US jobs data dashing early rate cut hopes

17 hours ago
 Senegal court rejects opposition leader's presiden ..

Senegal court rejects opposition leader's presidential bid

17 hours ago
 Global food prices drop 13.7% in 2023: FAO

Global food prices drop 13.7% in 2023: FAO

17 hours ago
 Academicians play vital role in driving movements ..

Academicians play vital role in driving movements forward : Mushaal

17 hours ago
 Israel carried out nearly 600 attacks on Gaza hosp ..

Israel carried out nearly 600 attacks on Gaza hospitals since Oct 7, says WHO

17 hours ago
 Iraq PM says determined to end presence of US-led ..

Iraq PM says determined to end presence of US-led coalition

18 hours ago

More Stories From Business