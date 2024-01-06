SCCI president hosts luncheon to celebrate UBG win in FPCCI elections

(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2024) Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) President Abdul Ghafoor Malik hosted luncheon to celebrate the victory of United Business Group (UBG) in Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) annual elections 2024-2025, where the services of group leader Riaz-ud-Din Sheikh were appreciated.

The ceremony was attended by Group leader Sialkot Business Community and the UBG leader Riaz-ud-Din Sheikh, Senior Vice President (SVP) SCCI Wahub Jahangir, chairmen of associations and trade bodies, former SCCI Presidents, SVPs, VPs, Chairman SIAL Sohail Barlas, former SIAL Chairmen, President Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry Sialkot (WCCIS) Dr. Mariam Nouman and Sialkot business community.

Addressing to the participants, Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) President Abdul Ghafoor Malik congratulate Riaz-ud-Din Sheikh, chairmen and group leaders of associations, former SCCI Presidents, President Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry Sialkot (WCCIS) Dr. Mariam Nouman and Sialkot business community for the outstanding success of United Business Group (UBG) in Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) annual elections 2024-2025.

Abdul Ghafoor Malik said, "I am deeply grateful to all dignitaries that they not only supported UBG Group in FPCCI elections but also provided all possible support for its success by reposing complete confidence in the leadership of Riaz-ud-Din Sheikh.

The SCCI president said that there was no doubt that all the leaders in the UBG group belong to reputed business groups of the country, who were not only well aware of the problems and difficulties faced by the country's economy but also had full capacity to face the challenges faced by the industry.

Malik said that the outstanding success in the FPCCI elections for the year 2024-25 is a testimony that the business community of the country has confidence in the capabilities of UBG. "There is no doubt that the newly elected officials of the United Business Group (UBG) are highly competent and talented. I hope that they will not only work for the development of Pakistan's business community but also play their role in restoring the lost prestige of the FPCCI," he said.

He added, "I would like to pay special tributes to the leadership skills of Riaz-ud-Din Sheikh. Due to his sincere efforts, the business community of Sialkot today not only has an atmosphere of complete unity but also full confidence in his leadership. Riaz-ud-Din Sheikh has a long journey of service to the business community, his decisions always reflect the collective interest of the country's business community, which is certainly a testament to the leadership skills of any good leader."

UBG leader Riaz-ud-Din Sheikh thanked the chairman of different associations, trade bodies and Sialkot business community for their trust in him and UBG.