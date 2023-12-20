Open Menu

SCCI President Participates In Meeting Of Board Of Administrators

Muhammad Irfan Published December 20, 2023 | 02:50 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2023) Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) President Abdul Ghafoor Malik participated

in the 84th meeting of the board of administrators of the Export Development Fund (EDF)

chaired by Federal Minister for Commerce, Industries and Production Dr Gohar Ejaz.

According to the SCCI, the meeting reviewed and deliberated on various submissions

focused on the promotion of exports.

During the proceedings, funds for the Sialkot Tannery Zone (STZ) project were approved,

signifying a significant advancement.

Additionally, the inclusion of the sports and leather sectors

in the Engineering and Healthcare Show 2024 received unanimous approval, marking a pivotal

development for these industries.

Further enhancing Abdul Ghafoor Malik's involvement, he was appointed to the Audit Committee

and a Dedicated Committee to oversee affairs of the Sialkot Tannery Zone (STZ) while Ejaz Khokhar

was made the member of HR Committee and Tannery Zone Committee.

