SCCI president says satisfied with govt support to Sialkot industry

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2022 ) :President Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Mian Imran Akbar expressed his satisfaction at the Federal government's resolve to support the exports-oriented industry of Sialkot, under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

In a statement issued here on Friday, he praised the efforts of Defence Minister Khwaja Muhammad Asif and conveyed his special thanks to him over his unwavering support, extended to the Sialkot chamber in its advocacy and lobbying efforts with the government.

The SCCI president said that a Chamber delegation held a meeting with PM Shehbaz Sharif on June 16, 2022, wherein various issues and projects were discussed including 5 per cent with-holding tax (WHT) on export companies, Sialkot Industrial Zone, University of Applied Engineering and Emerging Technologies, Safe City Sialkot, and road infrastructure of the city.

He thanked the PM for understanding the importance of the issues and directing the quarters concerned for immediate action.

Imran Akbar said that the follow-up by the ministries after meeting with the premier had been outstanding and the government was taking necessary measures to facilitate the industry.

The SCCI president also thanked federal ministers Miftah Ismail, Syed Naveed Qamar and Kamran Ali Afzal over their support and commitment to the industry.