SCCI president visits APP office

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2023 ) :Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry President (SCCI) Abdul Ghafoor Malik on Saturday visited Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) Sialkot station.

Vice President SCCI Aamir Majeed Sheikh also accompanied him on this occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Abdul Ghafoor Malik said:" Since I have started performing my duties as the president SCCI, I have seen that APP Sialkot is doing very well".

The SCCI president appreciated the role of APP team for covering the events of Sialkot chamber and highlighting the issues faced by the business community.

Malik said: "APP team is playing a positive role to highlight the positive face of not only Sialkot butalso Pakistan for which we pay tribute to them".