SCCI president visits Sialkot Industrial Zone

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2022 ) :Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) President Mian Imran Akbar visited the site of Sialkot Industrial Zone, Sambrial.

Chief Executive Officer of the Punjab Industrial Estates Development & Management Company(PIEDMC) Ali Muazzam Syed with his team briefed the delegation about progress of the project.

He hoped an earth-breaking ceremony of the Sialkot Industrial Zone would be held soon.