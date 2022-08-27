UrduPoint.com

SCCI President Visits Sialkot Industrial Zone

Muhammad Irfan Published August 27, 2022 | 01:00 PM

SCCI president visits Sialkot Industrial Zone

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2022 ) :Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) President Mian Imran Akbar visited the site of Sialkot Industrial Zone, Sambrial.

Chief Executive Officer of the Punjab Industrial Estates Development & Management Company(PIEDMC) Ali Muazzam Syed with his team briefed the delegation about progress of the project.

He hoped an earth-breaking ceremony of the Sialkot Industrial Zone would be held soon.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Punjab Company Progress Sialkot Sambrial SITE Chamber Commerce Industry

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 August 2022

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 27th Au ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 27th August 2022

4 hours ago
 White House Says More Work to Do to Increase Gas S ..

White House Says More Work to Do to Increase Gas Supply to Europe Ahead of Winte ..

13 hours ago
 Israel's Gantz Tells Sullivan How to Stop Iran Fro ..

Israel's Gantz Tells Sullivan How to Stop Iran From Getting Nuclear Weapons - Mi ..

12 hours ago
 Biden Says Presidents May Take Home Some Sensitive ..

Biden Says Presidents May Take Home Some Sensitive Materials, Depends on Circums ..

12 hours ago
 AJK PM grieves over loss of life & property due to ..

AJK PM grieves over loss of life & property due to floods in country

13 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.