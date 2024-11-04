SCCI, PSATAF Agree For Joint Initiatives To Attract Foreign Investment
Umer Jamshaid Published November 04, 2024 | 04:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2024) Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Pakistan South Africa Trade Federation (PSATF) have decided to launch joint initiatives to attract foreign investment in various potentials and sectors of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
The decision came during a meeting of SCCI president Fazal Moqeem Khan and PSATF Chairman Muhammad Rafiq Memon, who is currently leading a delegation of the PSATF to K-P, said SCCI spokesman here on Monday.
SCCI senior vice president Abdul Jalil Jan, vice president Shehryar Khan, former senior vice president of the chamber Shahid Hussain, Secretary General of the chamber Muqtasid Ahsan were present during the meeting.
The PSATF delegation consisted of general secretary of the federation Ikramullah Jan, President for the middle East, KP, and Islamabad region Mumtaz Khan Yousafzai, Members Advisory Shahid Khattak, Naseer Khattak and Coordinator Hafiz Khalid Zaheer.
The meeting exchanged in depth about prospects of Pak-South Africa investment in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The participants highlighted KP' potentials and major sectors for foreign investment.
The speakers underscored the need of the launch of joint ventures and collaboration to boost up the Pak-South Africa trade and economic relations.
It was agreed that both sides will take joint steps to provide an enabling environment for investors in KP and fully exploit potentials and experiences of each other to improve the bilateral trade between the two countries.
Rafiq Memon briefed the meeting about the purpose of the PSATF and expressed willingness to initiate joint ventures and work with SCCI to attract investment in Tourism, Hoteling and other important sectors in KP.
PSATF chairman said South African investors are ready to make investment in tourism, hoteling and other sectors in the K-P.
He, however, sought assistance from Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry to provide a friendly and conducive environment for investors in the province.
Responding to the request and proposals of the PSATF, Fazal Moqeem said vast opportunities are available to make investment in various sectors in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He said KP’ youth is fully capable and talented who excelled in every field in the country and internationally.
Fazal Moqeem welcomed showing willingness of African investors about making investment in KP’ potentials/sectors and assured SCCI will fully cooperate with PSATF to promote Pak-SA investment in tourism, hoteling and other important sectors in K-P.
APP/vak
Recent Stories
Shah Rukh Khan quits smoking on 59th birthday
Imran Khan’s life in danger, says Aleema Khan
Iranian FM arrives in Islamabad to hold discussions on ME situation
12.2% of PSDP allocated to water resources: Ahsan Iqbal
Dubai Customs Joins UAE Celebrations for 'Flag Day'
Ahmad Zafar Hayat Clinches the Title of 17th Chief of the Naval Staff Amateur Go ..
Realme GT 6 Sells Out Within Hours of Launch on Daraz.pk—More Units to Be Rele ..
SOT Events 2024 Kicks Off in Karachi
PSX reaches 92,062 points on first day of business week
Bushra Bibi bursts into tears in courtroom, says there is no justice at all
IHC orders Islamabad police to launch investigation into recovery case of Intiza ..
Australia beat Pakistan in first ODI by two wickets
More Stories From Business
-
Gold prices increase by Rs.700 per tola12 minutes ago
-
ChiNext Index closes higher Monday1 hour ago
-
Export of sport goods increases 2.13% to US 93.087 mln1 hour ago
-
PSX reaches 92,062 points on first day of business week4 hours ago
-
Services’ trade up by 5.77% in 1st Quarter, deficit narrows by 21.77%5 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates6 hours ago
-
Exchange rates for currency notes6 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 November 20247 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 November 20248 hours ago
-
Rs3.433bn for model bazaars in 13 cities18 hours ago
-
Gold shines at Rs290,300 per tola22 hours ago
-
FPCCI appoints Sohail Talat chairman special committee on cotton revival22 hours ago