SCCI resents arrest, harassment during crackdown in small industrial estate

President of the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Engr Maqsood Anwar Pervaiz has expressed resentment over crackdown on armed manufacturing factory located in small industrial estate Kohat Road Peshawar and arrest of people

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2020 ) :President of the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Engr Maqsood Anwar Pervaiz has expressed resentment over crackdown on armed manufacturing factory located in small industrial estate Kohat Road Peshawar and arrest of people.

He asked the government to take prompt notice of the unlawful act of district administration and police.

He furthermore demanded that action should be taken against the involved officials.

In a statement issued here on Tuesday, SCCI chief said the crackdown on armed manufacturing unit situated in small industrial estate Kohat Road Peshawar, harassment and arrest of people is an unlawful and illegitimate act which was carried out by district administration and police.

He expressed fear that the illegal actions would create mistrust between government, industrialists, police and law enforcement agencies, besides it will also affect the industrialization in the province.

Maqsood Pervaiz said that the provincial industries department had allowed to continue production process to the armed manufacturing factory despite that the industry was raided, which is highly condemnable and unacceptable to them.

He added the armed industry has provided jobs to many local people if the district administration, police and authorities concerned didn't stop illegal actions against industries, so the coronavirus hit industries and businesses will further suffer, resultantly trigger unemployment in the province.

SCCI chief also voiced concern over violence against small traders and shopkeepers, arrest and unnecessary harassment by local administration and police on pretext of ongoing lockdown in the city.

The SCCI chief warns of launching protest against unlawful actions against industrialists, small traders and shopkeepers.