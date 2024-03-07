SCCI, Rizq Trust sign MoU to combat Food Insecurity

Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) and Rizq Trust, a well-known charity organization, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to tackle the serious problem of hunger, especially during Ramadan, in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2024) Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) and Rizq Trust, a well-known charity organization, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to tackle the serious problem of hunger, especially during Ramadan, in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

At a ceremony held at the Rizq Trust headquarters, former SCCI president Sherbaz Bilour and Rizq Trust's Co-Founder and Vice President, Huzaifa Ahmad, officially signed the agreement, said in a press release issued here on Thursday.

The event was attended by important officials, members of the business community, and representatives from different groups. Under the agreement, both organizations agreed to work together to fight hunger and poverty and help those in need across K-P province.

Speaking at the event, Sherbaz Bilour praised the partnership as a big step towards addressing hunger issues. He stressed their joint commitment to helping the poor, especially by providing meals during Ramazan.

Bilour pointed out that almost half of Pakistan's population lives in poverty, so everyone must work together to ensure food security, reduce hunger, and poverty, and improve the lives of the less fortunate.

Bilour assured SCCI's full support, both with resources and funding, to organize meals during Ramadan. He also mentioned plans to create a detailed action plan with input from everyone involved to make sure their commitments are met.

Huzaifa Ahmad from Rizq Trust talked about the organization's goals and the importance of working together with SCCI to address hunger and poverty. He stressed the need for collaboration between government, businesses, and charities to solve these pressing issues. Ahmad reaffirmed Rizq Trust's dedication to working alongside SCCI to implement various programs outlined in the agreement.