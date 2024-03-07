SCCI, Rizq Trust Sign MoU To Combat Food Insecurity
Sumaira FH Published March 07, 2024 | 05:58 PM
Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) and Rizq Trust, a well-known charity organization, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to tackle the serious problem of hunger, especially during Ramadan, in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2024) Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) and Rizq Trust, a well-known charity organization, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to tackle the serious problem of hunger, especially during Ramadan, in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
At a ceremony held at the Rizq Trust headquarters, former SCCI president Sherbaz Bilour and Rizq Trust's Co-Founder and Vice President, Huzaifa Ahmad, officially signed the agreement, said in a press release issued here on Thursday.
The event was attended by important officials, members of the business community, and representatives from different groups. Under the agreement, both organizations agreed to work together to fight hunger and poverty and help those in need across K-P province.
Speaking at the event, Sherbaz Bilour praised the partnership as a big step towards addressing hunger issues. He stressed their joint commitment to helping the poor, especially by providing meals during Ramazan.
Bilour pointed out that almost half of Pakistan's population lives in poverty, so everyone must work together to ensure food security, reduce hunger, and poverty, and improve the lives of the less fortunate.
Bilour assured SCCI's full support, both with resources and funding, to organize meals during Ramadan. He also mentioned plans to create a detailed action plan with input from everyone involved to make sure their commitments are met.
Huzaifa Ahmad from Rizq Trust talked about the organization's goals and the importance of working together with SCCI to address hunger and poverty. He stressed the need for collaboration between government, businesses, and charities to solve these pressing issues. Ahmad reaffirmed Rizq Trust's dedication to working alongside SCCI to implement various programs outlined in the agreement.
Recent Stories
PFA imposes Rs 270,000 fine on nine eateries
NMU holds streamers seminar on sugar control in Ramazan
15 dead, 1,497 injured in Punjab road accidents
Encroachments cleared at Clock Tower Chowk, bazaars
Dacoit held after shootout
Tokyo shares rebound at open
Traders asked to inform about their stocks
Rangers arrest drug trafficking suspects
Infinix Revolutionizes Esports with GT 10 Pro and HOK as the Official Gaming Pow ..
PTI Cricket Tournament 2024: Spartans Team Triumphs
PITB HR Wing Organizes 'Mastering the Power of Positive Thinking' Workshop in Ce ..
Academics talk on integrating sustainability into higher education at SMIU
More Stories From Business
-
Tokyo shares rebound at open13 minutes ago
-
PSX loses 53 points1 hour ago
-
Poster competition held to promote financial literacy among citizens5 minutes ago
-
Indonesia's forex reserves falls slightly to 144 bln USD in February2 minutes ago
-
SECP notifies amendments in CRCs Rules 20192 minutes ago
-
Minimum Nisab set at Rs 135,179 for Zakat deduction2 minutes ago
-
Meher appointed as Honorary Consul of Kyrgyzstan3 hours ago
-
KPT shipping movements report3 hours ago
-
Gold rates up by Rs 2,750 per tola to Rs 228,1504 hours ago
-
Shipping activity at Port Qasim5 hours ago
-
Markets struggle ahead of key US jobs data34 seconds ago
-
China's foreign trade in goods up 8.7 pct in Jan-Feb5 hours ago