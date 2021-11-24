UrduPoint.com

SCCI Seeks Participation Of Business Community In Training

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2021 ) :President, Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), Hasnain Khurhsid Ahmad has demanded of the National Productivity Organization (NPO)for participation of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa business community in international training and programmes.

He also called for capacity building training programmes for businesspersons of different trades to enhance their business skills and technical knowhow to enable them to market their products in a benefitting manner.

Husnain Khurshid made these demands during a meeting with Chief Executive Officer, National Productivity Organization (NPO) Muhammad Alamgir Chaudhry here in Chamber House on Wednesday.

Imran Khan Mohmand, the chamber senior vice president, executive members Muhammad Aurangzeb, Fazal Muqeem, S Minhajuddin, Haji Ghulam Hussain, Ejaz Khan Afridi, senior officer NPO KP region, Aftab Khan, incharge regional office Wasiullah and others were present during the meeting.

Both sides have agreed to initiate joint ventures and training programs to enhance skills and capacity of businesspeople in the province.

The SCCI chief while speaking on the occasion urged the National Productivity Organisation (NPO) to ensure participation of the business community in international training programs, seminars, workshops and business meetings.

Similarly, he asked that the NPO should take initiatives to enhance capacity building of businesspeople in different trades so that would help them to promote their manufacturing products in a better way.

The SCCI chief also stressed the need for establishment of close liaison between Sarhad chamber, business and NPO office at regional level.

He suggested that the NPO should organize a special Chinese language course for members of the business community to remove language barriers and facilitate easy interaction with Chinese investors, while keeping in view initiating a number of projects under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.

He further emphasized that NPO should also initiate joint ventures and programs with the Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry to strengthen collaboration in different potential sectors.

Earlier, the NPO CEO Alamgir Chaudhry apprised the participants about the major role and interventions of the organisation, especially on the National Productivity Movement.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Business China Chamber Alamgir Women Market Commerce Afridi Industry NPO

