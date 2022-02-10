SCCI seminar on 'Importance of trade fairs in business'

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2022 ) :A seminar on 'Importance of trade fairs in business' was arranged by the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Departmental Committee on SME/Training, here on Thursday.

Committee Chairman Fizan Akbar gave a presentation on importance of digital marketing, personal interaction and campaign tools for a successful business.

He said that the local and international trade fairs and participation in exhibitions provide an excellent opportunity to assess opinions from clients and determine market potential, conduct research and evaluate competition, develop commercial structures by identifying new agents and distributors, and initiating joint ventures and project partnerships.

Nadia Qaiser, Gulzaib Waqas Awan and Shabina Gillani, chairpersons Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry Sialkot, also attended the session.