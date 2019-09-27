UrduPoint.com
Sumaira FH 41 seconds ago Fri 27th September 2019 | 09:17 PM

SCCI shows resntment over slowing down Afghan trade

President, Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Faiz Muhammad Faizi has expressed serious concern over slowdown of export to Afghanistan owing to illegal stoppage of export trucks, bonded to Afghanistan and collection of money by police in Khyber district

Peshawar (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 27th September, 2019) President, Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Faiz Muhammad Faizi has expressed serious concern over slowdown of export to Afghanistan owing to illegal stoppage of export trucks, bonded to Afghanistan and collection of money by police in Khyber district.He in a press statement issued here on Friday said that long queues of trucks loaded with food and perishable items on 30 to 35 kilogramme from district Khyber to Torkham because of forcibly collection of illegal money from Afghanistan-bonded containers by Khyber district policeHe said the Prime Minister Imran Khan had recently inaugurated the 24/7 operation at Torkham border to give boost to mutual trade between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

But, he said the Khyber police personnels were started collecting extortion and illegal money from export-goods trucks en route to Afghanistan, which would give great setback to vision of Prime Minister Irman Khan and hurt the bilateral trade between the two neighbouring countries.He said that the inappropriate and illegal step like extortion will not only hurt the export but it will also affect the mutual trade between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

He said the image of police force is also affecting due to some black-sheep'.So, he urged the Prime Minister Imran Khan, Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan and provincial police chief to take prompt notice against this illegal step and responsible should be taken into task.

