Open Menu

SCCI, SIDB Agree To Setup SWFF At Small Industrial Estate

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 31, 2024 | 05:00 PM

SCCI, SIDB agree to setup SWFF at Small Industrial Estate

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2024) Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Small Industrial Development board (SIDB) have agreed to set up a carpet washing and finishing facility (CWFF) in Small Industrial Estate (SIE) Kohat Road Peshawar.

The agreement was reached during a meeting between SCCI president Fazal Moqeem Khan and SIDB Managing Director Habibullah Arif held here at Small Industrial Estate Kohat Road Peshawar on Thursday.

SCCI senior vice president Abdul Jalil Jan, Small Industrialists Association Kohat Road Peshawar patron in chief and former president Engr Maqsood Anwar Pervaiz, the SIE Association President Wahid Arif Awan, Carpet Exporters Khalid Sultan Khawaja, Mazharul Haq, Affan Ali Khan, Mumtaz Khan, Siraj Khan and Secretary SCCI Sohail Anjum were among members of the exporters’ delegation.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Managing Directors SIDB Zulfiqar Ali, Nauman Fayyaz and other officials concerned.

Before the convening of the meeting, the delegation along with senior officials of SIDB visited various locations in Small Industrial Estate Kohat Road Peshawar, meant to identify a suitable site for the proposed project.

Later, SCCI chief Fazal Moqeem Khan and SIDB MD Habibullah Arif agreed in principle regarding establishment of a carpet washing and finishing facility (CWFF) in SIE Kohat Road Peshawar. The meeting informed that the CWFF will be established in the premises of Pak Holland Metal Project.

The CWFF will be established as a Common Facilities Center (CFC) where carpet exporters will be able to get their raw carpets washed and finished. The meeting decided that SCCI will present a comprehensive proposal for this venture as soon as possible.

This proposal from SCCI will be presented for approval in the forthcoming meeting of the Board of Directors of SIDB, it added.

SIDB expressed its willingness to establish a similar CFC for the SCCI’s honey cluster in the SIDB’s property in Pashtoon Garhi, near Pabbi.

On the occasion, the meeting assigned Nauman Fayaz from SIDB and Sohail Anjum from SCCI to coordinate on these projects.

APP/vak

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Peshawar Road Kohat Netherlands SITE Chamber Commerce From Agreement Industry

Recent Stories

Suzuki Every: A New Chapter in Pakistan’s Automo ..

Suzuki Every: A New Chapter in Pakistan’s Automotive Landscape

9 minutes ago
 Pakistani Companies participate in Beauty World Mi ..

Pakistani Companies participate in Beauty World Middle East 2024

1 hour ago
 ICAP’s CFO Conference Emphasizes Inclusive Growt ..

ICAP’s CFO Conference Emphasizes Inclusive Growth and Strategic Business Trans ..

1 hour ago
 No visa fee for Sikh pilgrims who want to visit Pa ..

No visa fee for Sikh pilgrims who want to visit Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Natasha Danish acquitted in Karsaz traffic acciden ..

Natasha Danish acquitted in Karsaz traffic accident case

2 hours ago
 Sanai Mirza celebrates son Izhaan Mirza Malik’s ..

Sanai Mirza celebrates son Izhaan Mirza Malik’s 6th birthday

3 hours ago
Two brothers hit by speeding car in Lahore die

Two brothers hit by speeding car in Lahore die

4 hours ago
 Govt decides to shut down CNG stations in December ..

Govt decides to shut down CNG stations in December, January

4 hours ago
 Madiha Imam advises against marrying someone who l ..

Madiha Imam advises against marrying someone who lives abroad

5 hours ago
 Increase in number of users slow down Facebook, ot ..

Increase in number of users slow down Facebook, other META platforms: PTA

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 October 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 October 2024

8 hours ago

More Stories From Business