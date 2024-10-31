SCCI, SIDB Agree To Setup SWFF At Small Industrial Estate
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 31, 2024 | 05:00 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2024) Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Small Industrial Development board (SIDB) have agreed to set up a carpet washing and finishing facility (CWFF) in Small Industrial Estate (SIE) Kohat Road Peshawar.
The agreement was reached during a meeting between SCCI president Fazal Moqeem Khan and SIDB Managing Director Habibullah Arif held here at Small Industrial Estate Kohat Road Peshawar on Thursday.
SCCI senior vice president Abdul Jalil Jan, Small Industrialists Association Kohat Road Peshawar patron in chief and former president Engr Maqsood Anwar Pervaiz, the SIE Association President Wahid Arif Awan, Carpet Exporters Khalid Sultan Khawaja, Mazharul Haq, Affan Ali Khan, Mumtaz Khan, Siraj Khan and Secretary SCCI Sohail Anjum were among members of the exporters’ delegation.
The meeting was attended by Deputy Managing Directors SIDB Zulfiqar Ali, Nauman Fayyaz and other officials concerned.
Before the convening of the meeting, the delegation along with senior officials of SIDB visited various locations in Small Industrial Estate Kohat Road Peshawar, meant to identify a suitable site for the proposed project.
Later, SCCI chief Fazal Moqeem Khan and SIDB MD Habibullah Arif agreed in principle regarding establishment of a carpet washing and finishing facility (CWFF) in SIE Kohat Road Peshawar. The meeting informed that the CWFF will be established in the premises of Pak Holland Metal Project.
The CWFF will be established as a Common Facilities Center (CFC) where carpet exporters will be able to get their raw carpets washed and finished. The meeting decided that SCCI will present a comprehensive proposal for this venture as soon as possible.
This proposal from SCCI will be presented for approval in the forthcoming meeting of the Board of Directors of SIDB, it added.
SIDB expressed its willingness to establish a similar CFC for the SCCI’s honey cluster in the SIDB’s property in Pashtoon Garhi, near Pabbi.
On the occasion, the meeting assigned Nauman Fayaz from SIDB and Sohail Anjum from SCCI to coordinate on these projects.
APP/vak
Recent Stories
Suzuki Every: A New Chapter in Pakistan’s Automotive Landscape
Pakistani Companies participate in Beauty World Middle East 2024
ICAP’s CFO Conference Emphasizes Inclusive Growth and Strategic Business Trans ..
No visa fee for Sikh pilgrims who want to visit Pakistan
Natasha Danish acquitted in Karsaz traffic accident case
Sanai Mirza celebrates son Izhaan Mirza Malik’s 6th birthday
Two brothers hit by speeding car in Lahore die
Govt decides to shut down CNG stations in December, January
Madiha Imam advises against marrying someone who lives abroad
Increase in number of users slow down Facebook, other META platforms: PTA
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 October 2024
More Stories From Business
-
FBR launches advance stock register system1 minute ago
-
Suzuki Every: A New Chapter in Pakistan’s Automotive Landscape9 minutes ago
-
Workshop on workplace environment management in surgical industry2 hours ago
-
Gold prices dip by Rs.700 to Rs.287,200 per tola2 hours ago
-
NPO, APO collaborate to enhance workplace environment in surgical industry2 hours ago
-
Chinese shares close higher Thursday2 hours ago
-
Mobile phone imports decreases over 18% to $246 mln in 3 months2 hours ago
-
Iraqi Ambassador urges for strengthening Pak-Iraq bilateral trade2 hours ago
-
SECP issues position paper to enable a startup-friendly ecosystem2 hours ago
-
Shipping Activity at Port Qasim3 hours ago
-
Govt decides to shut down CNG stations in December, January4 hours ago
-
Exchange rates for currency notes7 hours ago