SCCI, SMEDA to set up business facilitation center

Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry alongwith Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) have expedited their efforts to establish a proposed Business Facilitation Centre with an object to resolve business community issues and bring easiness in doing businesses under idea of one-window' operation

Peshawar (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 10th December, 2019) Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry alongwith Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) have expedited their efforts to establish a proposed Business Facilitation Centre with an object to resolve business community issues and bring easiness in doing businesses under idea of one-window' operation.In this connection, a meeting was held here on Wednesday under SCCI president, Engr Maqsod Anwar Pervaiz in chair at the chamber house.The meeting reviewed the progress on proposed Business Facilitation Centre and suggested to launch of a web portal, which will be connected with all relevant government departments.

It was informed that a total 32 departments, including 11 Federal and 21 provincial have so far nominated focal persons for the proposed BFC.The meeting agreed to further relevant government authorities for nomination of focal persons in order to make the BFC a successful initiative.

It was decided that a comprehensive presentation would be given to the nominated focal persons (FPs) of the government departments to apprise them about prime objectives and idea of the Business Facilitation Centre.

Engr Maqood Pervaiz while speaking on the occasion said that the proposed BFC is a joint venture of SCCI and SMEDA, which will play pivotal role in attracting investment, industrialisation as well as resolution of business community issues.The SCCI chief said the all relevant governments and regional authorities have taken on board in order to make the joint initiative a successful one.

He claimed that the BFC will be a solely centre of its nature through which the business community issues will be resolved, besides to bring easiness in doing business under the idea of one-window' facility.Engr Maqsood Pervaiz said the idea of setting up of BFC was widely appreciated at government level and given assurance to extend every support to make the initiative successful.

He hailed the government step of Ease of Doing Business, saying the proposed establishment of BFC was a part of this efforts.