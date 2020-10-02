SCCI stress interest-free loans for furniture manufacturers

ISLAMABAD, Oct 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2020 ) :Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) President Qaisar Iqbal Baryar Friday called for interest-free loans for five years to furniture producers for the import of new technology to improve overall infrastructure of the industry.

He expressed these views while inaugurating Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) 3-day mega 12th Interiors Pakistan Expo 2020 here at Dustoor Event Complex on Friday. Pakistan's top interior designers and furniture manufacturers have displayed their work to promote the local furniture industry," says a press release issued here. Qaisar Iqbal Baryar said the government needs to streamline existing markets and identify new potential markets for 'Made-in-Pakistan' products in Far-East, Central Asian Republics, Latin America and Russia.

Sialkot is an export hub and earning US2$billion through its exports and strengthening national exchequer despite certain problems, he said.

He said that setting up a "Marketing Intelligence Cell" at Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) for providing assistance to furniture manufacturers and exporters in obtaining information pertaining to international demands for furniture, competitive price index, expanding markets and other essential trends.

Talking to media persons on the occasion, PFC Chief Executive Mian Kashif Ashfaq said the exhibition will create opportunities for interior designers and furniture manufacturers to work together for the progress of the industry while giving young participants a chance to display their designs and products.

He also urged the businessmen based in Sialkot to work extensively to promote the local furniture industry in Pakistan. "Pakistan is blessed with abundant resources and our people are equipped with the best skills that can help develop the country on modern lines," he added.

Mian Kashif said such platform was good for new talent to come forward and be recognized. These exhibitions of Pakistan Furniture Council has laid the groundwork for furniture related commerce to move forward effectively and expand their market and in turn serve the economy of Pakistan.

He further said public and private joint efforts have to be made on modern lines to gain optimum access to international markets for locally manufactured furniture and accessories.

He said the potential of the furniture industry here in Pakistan is enormous and that within 2-3 years, it could even be double if the government patronized this industry.

Mian Kashif said the government should also provide more visible support to furniture business in terms of simple and easily obtainable grants for exhibiting and traveling to trade shows and promoting Pak export as a success globally.

He praised the furniture carving industry of Chiniot, Gujrat and Gojra and said that it required the government's support to get promoted internationally.