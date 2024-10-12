SCCI Stresses Signing Free Trade Agreement On Pak-Afghan Trade
Umer Jamshaid Published October 12, 2024 | 05:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2024) Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry president Fazal Moqeem Khan on Saturday stressed the need for signing of a free trade agreement to improve Pak-Afghan bilateral trade.
Similarly, he urged for reviewing the present duties and tariffs structures and reduce them at an optimal level.
The SCCI chief demanded pragmatic steps for ease of doing business and taking the chamber and business community on board before implementation of rules and policies.
Fazal Moqeem was addressing a delegation of traders belonging to Khushal Bazaar, Gur Mandi Peshawar during a meeting held at chamber house on Saturday.
The delegation was headed by a member of SCCI executive committee Saifullah Khan.
The Meeting was attended by SCCI senior vice president Abdul Jalil Jan, vice president Shehryar Khan, executive committee members Nadeem Rauf, Ashfaq Ahmad, Haji Aftab Iqbal, and Hamoodur Rehman, Gur Mandi Khushal Bazar Peshawar office bearers and members Haji Sher Ali, Sher Afzal, Fareequllah, Shafqat Mehmood, Rehman Gul, Baghi Jan, Sultan Aziz, Haji Sanaullah Khan, Mahazullah and Imadadullah.
Traders at the meeting raised serious concerns over closure of seed supply from trade routes including Torkham, Kharlachi and Ghulam Khan, imports from Iran at various checkpoints, hurdles in supply of pesticides from Multan and Kasur, districts of Punjab, and craters unfilled by SNGPL after digging for laying new pipelines, difficulties in provision of visa for China and other issues
Fazal Moqeem assured the delegation to take up all issues with relevant authorities to resolve them amicably.
Earlier, the SCCI chief took a prompt notice and made telephone contact with SNGPL General Manager Peshawar Region Waqas Shinwari and apprised the senior officials about gas related issues.
Swiftly taking action on complaints and reservations of traders, the SNGPL GM assured the issues would be resolved by Monday next. The SNGPL senior officer also invited the traders in his office to discuss issues in detail.
