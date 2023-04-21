SCCI stresses to unlock potential of regional economic cooperation

UrduPoint.com

Published April 21, 2023

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2023 ) :President SAARC Chambers of Commerce and Industry Iftikhar Ali Malik has stressed the urgent need of unlocking the potential of regional economic cooperation and integration to boost trade among SAARC member countries, especially with Afghanistan at this critical juncture.

Talking to a delegation of traders led by Muslim Khan Buneri here on Friday, he said inter-regional trade in South Asia was less than one-third of its potential, which indicates 67 percent of trade was not being fully exploited. Other members of the delegation included Asif Majeed, Mian Zeeshan Elahi, Mian Affan Elahi of Marvel Cables.

He said the role of Afghanistan as a connector and as a land bridge between Central Asia, the middle East and South Asia needs to be reviewed in the prevailing scenario to primarily focus on the promotion of trade and investment. He said even today, Afghanistan is seen as a viable doorway to South Asian countries for direct access to oil and gas of the republics of Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Uzbekistan.

He said better trade ties would help promote economic growth and to do away with abject poverty in the region, specifically in Afghanistan thus enhancing its cross-border and transit trade with neighbouring countries.

He said poor trade facilitation at borders and the prevalence of a variety of non-tariff barriers were major hurdles in further enhancing mutual trade manifolds with Afghanistan.

Iftikhar Ali Malik said at the moment what we need was total upgradation and strengthening of existing facilitation, handling and clearance of transport and trade at the Pak-Afghan land borders, besides consolidation of initiatives taken by the new regime of Taliban. He said Pakistan after Iran and China was the third largest trading partner of Afghanistan, which exports cement, pharmaceuticals products, sulphur, stone, plaster, peel of citrus fruit, melon, vegetable fats, edible fruits and oil, etc.

He said Afghanistan's main exports were carpets and rugs, representing 45 percent of total exports, whereas dried fruits constitute 31 percent, and medicinal plants 12 percent. He said the main export partners were Pakistan 48 percent, India 19 percent and Russia 9 percent while others include Iran, Iraq and Turkiye.

