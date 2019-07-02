Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry in collaboration with GIZ will organize an International Exhibition and Investment Conference to attract local and foreign investments in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2019 ) :Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry in collaboration with GIZ will organize an International Exhibition and Investment Conference to attract local and foreign investments in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

This was disclosed during a consultative session titled: "Preparation for Sustainable Investments Towards the development Goals in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa between the Public and Private Sector Representatives" jointly organized by Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) and GIZ at the local hotel here on Tuesday.

SCCI President, Faiz Mohammad Faizi, Vice President, Haris Mufti, and former president Zahidullah Shinwari, former senior vice president, Engr Maqsood Anwar Pervez, APCEA Chairman Manzoor Elahi, Mr Bernhard Hartleinter, team leader, Financing Sustainable Development Project GIZ, Qurtul Ain, SMEDA Provincial Chief, Rashid Aman, CEO KPEZDMC Saeed Ahmad Khan, leading businessmen, multi-stakeholders were present on the occasion.

Faiz Mohammad in his welcome address shed light on investment opportunities in diverse sectors, adding that the KP was lucrative destination for local as well as foreign investors.

He stressed the need for consistency in economic policies to attract investments in potential areas in the province.

On the occasion, he praised the resilience of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa business community in face of terrorism as they continued their businesses despite unfavorable conditions.

He emphasized that public and private partnership is key to achieve sustainable development goals which should be further strengthened by bridging the gaps between them.

"We are making all out efforts to bring back investments in KP from the last many years by showcasing the potentials of the province", he called upon the public and private sector to frame joint policies in best interest of business community and general public.

He lauded the contribution and initiatives for bringing sustainable economic growth and progress in the province.

Zahidullah Shinwari, a leading industrialist speaking on the occasion apprised the participants about holding of the third edition of exhibition by the SCCI, meant to showcase potentials of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to attract investment.

He lauded GIZ for its continuous financial and technical support for bringing economic development and growth, especially for attainment of Sustainable Development Goals in identified areas.

He talked about consistent industrial and economic policies which would be best interest of indigenous industries and businesses.

Earlier, the GIZ team leader, Bernhard Hartleitner also spoke on the occasion and shed light on the objectives of the holding consultative moot with business community, representatives of public and private organisations, "We want to explore potentials and investment areas and devise a joint strategy to attract local and foreign investments in those potential sectors in KP". He stressed the need for better collaboration and coordination between public and private organizations to achieve desired objectives as well as to meet the SDGs.

A large number of industrialists, experts of small and medium enterprises, special economic zones, heads of industrial estates, representatives from public and private sector organistaions attended the consultative session.

The participants at roundtable conference have stressed the need for taking pragmatic measures to revive the war-hit businesses and industry to bring sustainable economic growth and development in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.