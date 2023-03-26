UrduPoint.com

SCCI Trying To Resolve Visa Problems Of Its Members

Muhammad Irfan Published March 26, 2023 | 03:40 PM

SCCI trying to resolve visa problems of its members

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2023 ) :Sialkot Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SCCI) Senior Vice President Wahub Jahangir said the SCCI was trying to resolve visa problems of its members and concrete steps were being taken in this regard.

In a press statement issued here on Sunday, he said that meetings with the authorities concerned regarding the solution of visa problems of the SCCI members were going on.

"We had a meeting with foreign office officials and told them about the difficulties faced by SCCI members in getting visas from countries like Germany, Italy, France and Canada", he added.

He said that the officials assured to resolve issues and added that ambassadors of all these countries would be met, so that concerns could be conveyed directly to them and appeal to review the cases of members and a plan of action for their future policy could be decided.

"We are communicating at all levels to resolve the visa issues of SCCI membersso that their issues can be resolved on a priority basis", he added.

