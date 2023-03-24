SCCI, UET Peshawar sign MoU to strengthen industry-academia linkages

An endeavor to further improve industry-academia linkages, a memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) and the University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2023 ):An endeavor to further improve industry-academia linkages, a memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) and the University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Peshawar.

In this regard, a signing ceremony was held at the chamber's house in which SCCI president Muhammad Ishaq and Director Office of Research, Innovation and Commercialization (ORIC) UET Peshawar Dr Nasru Minallah signed on the MoU, said in a press release here on Friday.

Senior member of the SCCI Advisory Committee, Dr Khalid Khan, Manager University Industry Linkage, UET Peshawar Dr Tariq Khalil, Office Manager of the university Dr Jawad Ali Shah and others were present on the occasion.

Ishaq, while terming the signing MoU with UET Peshawar as a milestone step toward strengthening industry-academia linkages, said SCCI has started a series of MoUs with public and private sector universities.

He elaborated that the MoU aims at equipping graduates and young students technical skills besides the completion of their academic career so that it will enable them to get instant employment opportunities in markets.

The chamber's president apprised the meeting that SCCI has recently inked a Memorandum of Corporation (MoC) with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (KP-TEVTA) under German Organisation � GIZ TEVTA Support Program.

Under the GIZ TEVTA Support Program, he said SCCI and KPTEVTA will jointly conduct capacity building and on job training sessions to bring improvement in youths/graduates skills and ensure their job placement in the various trades organisations and industries .

Talking about the SCCI 2.0 program, Ishaq informed that the chamber is going to launch this program very shortly, which is the first ever initiative, being taken by SCCI in Pakistan under which the chamber will be put on modern line by converting to complete digitization and bring it up to modern standards.

The SCCI chief said there's a lack of entrepreneurship, saying that our youth are highly skillful and capable to excel in their fields.

He, however, said there is a need to provide youth with a proper platform to utilize their abilities efficiently and continue playing a role in the country's economic prosperity and progress.

Commenting on the current state of Pakistan's economy, Ishaq said the industries and businesses were in severe crisis owing to multiple reasons and inconsistent policies.

The SCCI president informed that currently industries were running with capacity of 10 to 20 per cent under the prevailing circumstances.

Ishaq remarked Immense natural and mineral reserves exist in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, in which gemstone, mining and marble were at the top.

He added the SCCI has initiated initiatives for promotion of the gemstone sector.

The SCCI chief called for tapping natural reserves and resources in an efficient manner to bring economic stability and improvement.

Earlier, Director ORIC UET Peshawar Dr Nasru Minallah and Manager University Industry Linkage, UET Peshawar Dr Tariq Khalil briefed the chamber's president regarding various projects that were initiated by their department.