UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SCCI Urges For Allowing Business Activities On Weekends

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 18th March 2021 | 04:22 PM

SCCI urges for allowing business activities on weekends

President, Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Sherbaz Bilour Thursday expressed reservations over issuance of notification regarding closure of businesses on Saturday and Sunday and demanded of the government to avoid imposing anti-trading policies and allowing business on weekends

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2021 ) :President, Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Sherbaz Bilour Thursday expressed reservations over issuance of notification regarding closure of businesses on Saturday and Sunday and demanded of the government to avoid imposing anti-trading policies and allowing business on weekends.

Chairing a meeting of traders' community here at the Chamber House, Sherbaz Bilour said that restrictions imposed for the closure of trading and commercial hubs like including bazaars, wedding halls and markets by 8:00 P.

M and completion suspension of businesses activities on Saturday and Sunday, can further worsen the situation.

Besides, SCCI Senior Vice President, Engineer Manzoor Elahi, vice president Junaid Altaf, office bearers to different trade bodies and bazaars unions in a large number were present during the meeting.

Sherbaz Bilour urged the government to avoid from taking anti-business steps and relax rules/policies to flourish trade and economic activities. He emphasized that the business community should be consulted before implementation policies.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Business Marriage Chamber Sunday Market Commerce From Government Industry P

Recent Stories

New master plan of major cities to check haphazard ..

37 seconds ago

England's Daly in at centre as Slade misses Irelan ..

38 seconds ago

Russian, Swiss Lawmakers Discuss Resuming In-Perso ..

39 seconds ago

China's Hainan to launch Haikou-Paris air freight ..

42 seconds ago

UK denies vaccine shortfall will slow lockdown eas ..

4 minutes ago

WHO 'worried' about virus spread in Balkans, Centr ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.