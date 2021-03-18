SCCI urges for allowing business activities on weekends

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2021 ) :President, Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Sherbaz Bilour Thursday expressed reservations over issuance of notification regarding closure of businesses on Saturday and Sunday and demanded of the government to avoid imposing anti-trading policies and allowing business on weekends.

Chairing a meeting of traders' community here at the Chamber House, Sherbaz Bilour said that restrictions imposed for the closure of trading and commercial hubs like including bazaars, wedding halls and markets by 8:00 P.

M and completion suspension of businesses activities on Saturday and Sunday, can further worsen the situation.

Besides, SCCI Senior Vice President, Engineer Manzoor Elahi, vice president Junaid Altaf, office bearers to different trade bodies and bazaars unions in a large number were present during the meeting.

Sherbaz Bilour urged the government to avoid from taking anti-business steps and relax rules/policies to flourish trade and economic activities. He emphasized that the business community should be consulted before implementation policies.