SCCI urges for pragmatic steps to promote SMEs, large-scale industries

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2023 ) :Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry president Muhammad Ishaq urged the government to take pragmatic steps for the promotion of small and medium enterprises and large-scale manufacturing industries.

Talking to traders and industrialists during the visit of the caretaker minister for trade, technical education and revenue department Adnan Jalil here at Chamber House on Friday, the SCCI chief called for revamping relevant institutions to put them on modern lines and resolve problems of the business community on fast-track grounds.

He mentioned that the trading community is being faced with a host of challenges and issues as a result of the anti-industries and trade policies imposed by the present government. He added the situation is becoming alarming and deteriorating due to unlawful actions by the departments concerned.

The chamber president suggested the introduction of a strong monitoring and evaluation and scrutiny system in the government institutions. He demanded to provide facilities to traders and industries through one-window operation in a true spirit.

Former president Faiz Muhammad Faizi, former senior vice president Ziaul Haq Sarhadi, former vice president Abidullah Yousafzai, provincial chief SMEDA Rashid Aman, executive members Affaf Ali Khan, Faisal Afzal, Hamza Ibrahim Butt, Laal Badshah, Munawar Khurshid, Ms Qurtul Ain, and Waqar Ahmad, Muhammad Aurangzeb, Ghulam Bilal Javed, Ihsanullah, Aftab Iqbal, Fazal E Wahid, Saddar Gul, Rashid Iqbal Siddique, Shahrukh Khan, Ishtiaq Muhammad, Women chamber president Ms Azra Jamshid, vice president Anila Khalid, along with senior officials from KPEZDMC, KPBOIT, KP TEVTA, SIDB, traders, industrialists and exporters were present during the meeting.

The SCCI president demanded that KP-EZD&MC should stop issuing plot cancellation notices to industrialists. He sought a two-year extension in the allotment of plots for the establishment of the industrial unit.

He asked to ensure the provision of soft loans through banks to small-scale businesses, industries and women entrepreneurs. He also emphasized that proactive steps should be taken for revamping and putting institutions on modernization.

Ishaq called for encouraging colonization in existing industrial estates across the province. He demanded to ensure representation of the chambers in boards of all relevant government institutions.

Adnan Jalil while responding to the demands of the business community acknowledged that the business community, especially industrialists faced a number of issues, which mostly related to KP-EZDMC.

The caretaker minister said the provincial government is taking pragmatic steps for the promotion of businesses, industries, trade and exports. He said the initiatives have been made to resolve issues of the business community on a fast-track basis.

The minister directed the KP-EZDMC to hold a meeting in consultation with SCCI to frame a joint mechanism for the resolution of industrialists' issues.

He directed the management of KP-EZD&MC to submit a written report of the joint meeting on Monday next week.

He said the government is fully committed to bringing reforms and revamping institutions.

The minister assured that the government will utilize all available resources to facilitate the business community and resolve their issues on a priority basis.