Open Menu

SCCI Urges Govt To Allow Import Of Cotton From Afghanistan In Open Trucks

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 25, 2024 | 08:56 PM

SCCI urges govt to allow import of cotton from Afghanistan in open trucks

Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) President Fuad Ishaq on Thursday urged the Federal Government to review procedural and regulation changes and allow import of cotton in open trucks

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2024) Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) President Fuad Ishaq on Thursday urged the Federal Government to review procedural and regulation changes and allow import of cotton in open trucks.

The step would not only increase foreign exchange and textile exports, but also cut additional monetary burden on importers, he said while chairing a meeting of traders/importers here at the Chamber House.

Fuad said under the new regulation, the import of cotton from Afghanistan had been made mandatory in containers.

He said the traders and importers were facing hardship to meet the condition owing to unavailability of the containers.

"To fulfill the condition, the traders and importers will have to send empty containers from Pakistan to Afghanistan for importing cotton, because of which they will have to pay fourfold the transportation cost," he added.

Fuad Ishaq said the importers fully acknowledged the importance of fumigation, including cotton, and assured that they would fully adhere to the procedure.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Exchange Exports Import Chamber Commerce Textile Cotton From Government Industry (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves reach $ 1 ..

Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves reach $ 13.34 billion

6 minutes ago
 Election 2024 brings boom to DJs, drumsbeating bus ..

Election 2024 brings boom to DJs, drumsbeating business in KP

6 minutes ago
 Robbery suspect arrested after 16 years in Wah Can ..

Robbery suspect arrested after 16 years in Wah Cantt

6 minutes ago
 Top Venezuela, Guyana diplomats meet on Essequibo ..

Top Venezuela, Guyana diplomats meet on Essequibo border dispute

6 minutes ago
 Diligent officers work selflessly to serve people ..

Diligent officers work selflessly to serve people by formulating innovative publ ..

27 minutes ago
 Sightsavers sets up free eye testing camp on Int'l ..

Sightsavers sets up free eye testing camp on Int'l Day of Education

27 minutes ago
Minister takes notice of fire at Turbat Election C ..

Minister takes notice of fire at Turbat Election Commissioner Office

27 minutes ago
 HEC chairman advocates focus on science and techno ..

HEC chairman advocates focus on science and technology for progress

26 minutes ago
 Kohat police arrest 13 suspects, recovered weapons ..

Kohat police arrest 13 suspects, recovered weapons, drugs

27 minutes ago
 SWD, ANF agreement extended 2 more years

SWD, ANF agreement extended 2 more years

28 minutes ago
 Development project launched to promote poultry in ..

Development project launched to promote poultry industry in KP

28 minutes ago
 EPA director unveils alarming climate change data ..

EPA director unveils alarming climate change data in GB

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Business