SCCI Urges Govt To Review Raise In Gas Price

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 16, 2024 | 08:14 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2024) The Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) on Friday urged the government review the recent raise in electricity, gas and fuel prices to bring economic stability in the country.

The hike in gas tariff would adversely affect the industry and commercial sectors along with business, trade and industrial growth, SCCI President Fuad Ishaq said in a statement.

He said that all the industries were using gas, electricity and fuel, and increase in their prices would jack up cost of industrial products, which could directly affect the poor masses and economy.

He said the transportation charges would also be increased owing to the hike in fuel prices that could push up prices of essential items.

The SCCI chief also called for supply of gas to industrial, commercial and domestic consumers at adequate pressure.

