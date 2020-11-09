SCCI urges govt to withdraw power tariff hike

The Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) on Monday urged the government to withdraw 48 paisa per unit increase in the electricity tariff in head of fuel adjustment

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2020 ) :The Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) on Monday urged the government to withdraw 48 paisa per unit increase in the electricity tariff in head of fuel adjustment.

Talking to different delegations of industrialists and traders here, SCCI President Sherbaz Bilour said the industries and businesses were already reeling in the wake of coronavirus pandemic and the current tariff rate rise would further escalate industrial productivity, besides burdening the trading community.

It would also affect the manufacturing sector, he added.

The SCCI chief said the National Power Regulatory Authority had announced 48 paisa per unit increase in the power tariff in head of fuel adjustment for one month, affecting in the month ofAugust 2020.

Sherbaz Bilour said the government should take steps to give relief to business community, which was still struggling to recover from the aftermath of lockdown imposed to contain COVID-19 pandemic.