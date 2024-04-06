SCCI Urges PIA To Resume Peshawar-Karachi Operations
Faizan Hashmi Published April 06, 2024 | 06:00 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2024) The Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) has expressed concern over the closure of PIA flight operation from Peshawar to Karachi and urged the authorities to consider the matter.
Vice President SSCI, Ejaz Khan Afridi said that the closure of PIA flights would affect the business community besides inflicting losses to the national carrier, said a statement issued here Saturday.
He demanded the PIA authorities to start two flights from Peshawar to Karachi within a week to facilitate the business community and the people of the province.
He said the resumption of flight operations from Peshawar to Karachi would also benefit travellers and help PIA to generate revenue.
Recent Stories
LCCI president urges govt authorities to address Kiryana merchants’ issues
Govt committed to resolve problems faced by country: Info Minister
Former national team Director Muhammad Hafeez still awaits payments from PCB
Pakistan denounces provocative remarks made by Indian defence minister
Bismah Maroof, Ghulam Fatima get injured in Karachi road accident
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 April 2024
Al Qudus day rally held
Personal ego, divisive politics can't resolve issues: Bilawal
ECC approves wheat procurement plan for year 2024
FIA arrests passenger, facilitator, recovers 16 kg gold from airport
More Stories From Business
-
Commissioner orders check on price hike during Eid days41 minutes ago
-
Encroachments removed41 minutes ago
-
Bed-capacity in Children Hospital to be expanded up to 450: Commissioner51 minutes ago
-
LCCI president urges govt authorities to address Kiryana merchants’ issues51 minutes ago
-
Gold rates up by Rs 4,900 to Rs 245,100 per tola1 hour ago
-
Commerce Minister, HanGeng discuss Investment opportunities in Gawadar2 hours ago
-
China's coastal bulk freight index flat in March6 hours ago
-
China's smartphone output surges in first two months6 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 April 20249 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 April 202410 hours ago
-
ECC approves wheat procurement plan for year 202418 hours ago
-
CCP aims to propose digital competition bill for Pakistani market18 hours ago