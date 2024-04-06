SCCI urges PIA to resume Peshawar-Karachi operations

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2024) The Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) has expressed concern over the closure of PIA flight operation from Peshawar to Karachi and urged the authorities to consider the matter.

Vice President SSCI, Ejaz Khan Afridi said that the closure of PIA flights would affect the business community besides inflicting losses to the national carrier, said a statement issued here Saturday.

He demanded the PIA authorities to start two flights from Peshawar to Karachi within a week to facilitate the business community and the people of the province.

He said the resumption of flight operations from Peshawar to Karachi would also benefit travellers and help PIA to generate revenue.