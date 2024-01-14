SCCI Voices Concern Over Increasing Environmental Pollution
Muhammad Irfan Published January 14, 2024 | 04:00 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2024) President Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Fuad Ishaq has expressed grave concern over increasing environmental pollution in wake of using alternative sources of fuel by people owing to low gas pressure issue.
He urged the caretaker Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Justice (R) Syed Arshad Hussain Shah, Governor Haji Ghulam Ali, provincial Chief Secretary and district administration to make contact on emergent grounds with centre and resolve these issues once for all.
In a meeting with Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Peshawar Sania Safi in her office, Fuad Ishaq apprised him that the SCCI has taken up issue gas with Federal government, relevant ministry and high ups in an efficient way because unjust was being carried out with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
During the meeting, presidents of city bazaar, traders’ leaders and members of the business community were present in a large number, said a press release issued here Sunday.
The SCCI chief said the people in Peshawar along with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have been compelled to use the traditional way as an alternative source of fuel for fulfillment of requirements of routine life. The traditional methods, like use of timber, coal and other sources are causing an increase of environment pollution, and there is fear of spread of lungs and respiratory diseases, Fuad added.
The SCCI chief told the senior official that the total gas production of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is 550 MMCFDs whereas gas consumption in the province is 200MMCFDs and rest of 350MMCFDs were given in national grid if the 200MMCFDs were fully supplied to KP so the gas issues would be resolved.
Besides, he said that resolution of the gas issue would remove tension of people along with the wheel of business and industries would continue to run and people would also avail employment opportunities in the province.
Fuad Ishaq said Article 158 of the Constitution of the country has guaranteed the first right of natural gas and other resources of the province where the natural gas is being produced.
The SCCI further said KP was put into the basket of RLNG, contrary to it, subsidy has been given to Punjab.
In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 3900 MMBTU gas for commercial consumers and 2700 MMBTU gas for industrial consumers while fertilizer sector was provided gas at low cost in Punjab, Fuad added.
He said that the weightage average cost of gas (WACOG) policy of gas should be determined at provincial level.
