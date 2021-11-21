SCCI VP chairs departmental committee meeting on Fair & Exhibition/Delegation

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2021 ) :Vice President, Sialkot Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SCCI) and chairman of departmental promotion committee Qasim Malik on Sunday chaired a meeting of the committee on Fair & Exhibition/Delegation to review the formation of international delegations by SCCI for trade related events in future.

He said that international trade delegations and exhibitions were delayed due to COVID-19 which was very disappointing for Sialkot industry. He said that SCCI was looking forward to provide opportunities to Sialkot exporters by arranging international trade delegations and exhibitions.

The SCCI Vice President said that during the meeting with Federal Secretary Commerce Sualeh AhmadFaruqui, he assured his full support in accommodating the exhibitions recommended by the SCCI, saysa news release.