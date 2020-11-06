UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SCCI Wants Business Community Participation In Training Programs

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 06th November 2020 | 06:50 PM

SCCI wants business community participation in training programs

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2020 ) :Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) demanded of the National Productivity Organisation, a sub-subsidiary institution of the Ministry of Industries and Production to ensure participation of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa business community in international training and programs.

It also called for holding capacity building training/programs for businesspersons belonging with different trades to enhance their business skills and technical know how to market their finishing products in a benefitting manner.

These demands were presented by senior vice president of the SCCI Engineer Manzoor Elahi while presiding over a meeting during visit of Chief Executive Officer, National Productivity Organisation (NPO) Muhammad Alamgir Chaudhry here in Chamber House Friday.

Besides, the chamber vice president, Junaid Altaf, executive members Muhammad Naeem Butt, Abdul Jalil Jan, Muhammad Tariq, Muhammad Aurangzeb, Zahoor Khan, former senior vice president Abidullah Yousafzai, Sadder Gul, Ishtiaq Muhammad, Muhammad Arshad Siddique, Faiz Rasool, a large number of members women chamber of commerce and industry were present on the occasion.

Both sides have agreed on initiating joint ventures and training programs to enhance skills and capacity of businesspeople in the province.

Engr Manzoor Elahi and Junaid Altaf while speaking on the occasion urged the National Productivity Organisation (NPO) to ensure participation of KP business community in international training programs, seminars, workshops and business meetings.

Similarly, they asked that the NPO should take initiatives to enhance capacity building of business people in different trades so that would help them to promote their manufacturing products in a better way.

The speakers also stressed the need for establishment of close liaison between Sarhad chamber, business and NPO office at regional level. They suggested that the NPO should organize a special Chinese language course for members of the business community to remove language barriers and make easy interaction with Chinese investors, while keeping in view initiating a number of projects under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.

The participants further emphasized that NPO should also initiate joint ventures and programs with the Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry to strengthen collaboration in different potential sectors.

Earlier, the NPO CEO Alamgir Chaudhry made a comprehensive multi-media presentation, in which he enlightened the participants about the major role and interventions of the organisation. The senior official said that the NPO in collaboration with relevant institutions is taking steps to enhance capacity building of people attached with the manufacturing sector.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Business China Visit Chamber Alamgir Women Market Commerce Industry NPO

Recent Stories

Turkmenistan supports the strengthening of economi ..

7 minutes ago

Turkmenistan stands for multi-vector cooperation w ..

7 minutes ago

The meeting of the Council of CIS Heads of Governm ..

7 minutes ago

PM visits Gabeen Jabba valley, gets impressed by i ..

33 minutes ago

Emirates Group Security’s X-ray training certifi ..

43 minutes ago

Bilawal tells GB people he will not take U-turn li ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.