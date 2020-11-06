SCCI wants business community participation in training programs

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2020 ) :Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) demanded of the National Productivity Organisation, a sub-subsidiary institution of the Ministry of Industries and Production to ensure participation of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa business community in international training and programs.

It also called for holding capacity building training/programs for businesspersons belonging with different trades to enhance their business skills and technical know how to market their finishing products in a benefitting manner.

These demands were presented by senior vice president of the SCCI Engineer Manzoor Elahi while presiding over a meeting during visit of Chief Executive Officer, National Productivity Organisation (NPO) Muhammad Alamgir Chaudhry here in Chamber House Friday.

Besides, the chamber vice president, Junaid Altaf, executive members Muhammad Naeem Butt, Abdul Jalil Jan, Muhammad Tariq, Muhammad Aurangzeb, Zahoor Khan, former senior vice president Abidullah Yousafzai, Sadder Gul, Ishtiaq Muhammad, Muhammad Arshad Siddique, Faiz Rasool, a large number of members women chamber of commerce and industry were present on the occasion.

Both sides have agreed on initiating joint ventures and training programs to enhance skills and capacity of businesspeople in the province.

Engr Manzoor Elahi and Junaid Altaf while speaking on the occasion urged the National Productivity Organisation (NPO) to ensure participation of KP business community in international training programs, seminars, workshops and business meetings.

Similarly, they asked that the NPO should take initiatives to enhance capacity building of business people in different trades so that would help them to promote their manufacturing products in a better way.

The speakers also stressed the need for establishment of close liaison between Sarhad chamber, business and NPO office at regional level. They suggested that the NPO should organize a special Chinese language course for members of the business community to remove language barriers and make easy interaction with Chinese investors, while keeping in view initiating a number of projects under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.

The participants further emphasized that NPO should also initiate joint ventures and programs with the Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry to strengthen collaboration in different potential sectors.

Earlier, the NPO CEO Alamgir Chaudhry made a comprehensive multi-media presentation, in which he enlightened the participants about the major role and interventions of the organisation. The senior official said that the NPO in collaboration with relevant institutions is taking steps to enhance capacity building of people attached with the manufacturing sector.