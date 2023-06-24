SCCI wants special incentives to boost up construction industry in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2023 ) :Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) sought pragmatic steps for the provision of relief and special incentives to boost up the construction industry in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

President SCCI Ijaz Khan Afridi while talking to the project head of Al Quresh Trade Centre Maj (retired) Asghar Ali during a meeting at the Chamber's House on Saturday, said the construction industry has played a pivotal role in the economic development of the country.

Essentially, he said that the construction industry was a major source of employment for many people, which should be incentivized at every level. He viewed that the economic and commercial activities would be accelerated with the uplift of the construction industry. Besides, he added that the national economy would also be stabilized by luring investment in the sector.

The meeting was attended by the SCCI's executive member Farhad Asfandyar and former executive member Muhammad Shafiq Afridi, Secretary General Sajjad Aziz and Coordinator Research and Development Cell Ishtiaq Ali and others.

Asghar Ali briefed the meeting about the significance of the project and invited SCCI acting president to visit on site of the project. He said the project would be established at more than 11 kanals, which would be equipped with all modern needs and facilities.

He said the project is close to its completion. He invited the private companies and investors to become partners in the project. Farhad Asfandyar and Shafiq Afridi also spoke on the occasion and gave several proposals for the success of the project.

Ijaz Afridi termed the project as a milestone in the construction industry of KP and assured the SCCI will take all possible measures to convince investors to make investment in the project. The project head thanked the acting president of SCCI for highlighting the importance of the project and assuring to bring investment in the project.