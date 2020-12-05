SCCI welcomes announcement of Export Development Board

Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Qaiser Iqbal Baryar said the Export Development Board would put positive impacts on exports and it will be helpful to boost exports which will also provide valuable foreign exchange

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2020 ) :Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Qaiser Iqbal Baryar said the Export Development board would put positive impacts on exports and it will be helpful to boost exports which will also provide valuable foreign exchange.

Talking to APP here on Saturday, the SCCI president said the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry welcomed the announcement of the Export Development Board and hoped that the prime minister would continue such historic initiatives for betterment of the economy, adding that development of industrial process would create employment opportunities.