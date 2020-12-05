UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SCCI Welcomes Announcement Of Export Development Board

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 05th December 2020 | 03:24 PM

SCCI welcomes announcement of Export Development Board

Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Qaiser Iqbal Baryar said the Export Development Board would put positive impacts on exports and it will be helpful to boost exports which will also provide valuable foreign exchange

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2020 ) :Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Qaiser Iqbal Baryar said the Export Development board would put positive impacts on exports and it will be helpful to boost exports which will also provide valuable foreign exchange.

Talking to APP here on Saturday, the SCCI president said the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry welcomed the announcement of the Export Development Board and hoped that the prime minister would continue such historic initiatives for betterment of the economy, adding that development of industrial process would create employment opportunities.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Prime Minister Exchange Exports Sialkot Chamber Commerce Industry Employment

Recent Stories

UAE announces 1,214 new COVID-19 cases, 670 recove ..

11 minutes ago

Four dacoit gangs busted, 159 proclaimed offenders ..

2 minutes ago

RTO to establish Help Desk in FCCI

3 minutes ago

Heavy snowfall scuppers women's super-G at Saint-M ..

3 minutes ago

FM lauds MoFA team in effective resolution of Citi ..

3 minutes ago

Under-fire Pumas pay low-key tribute to Maradona

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.